Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans are getting nervous about Trump’s chances in Wisconsin: ‘There’s no way he’s gaining supporters’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s election chances, once again, will likely hinge on Wisconsin’s suburbs — but he can’t expect a “free ride.”

Hillary Clinton infamously lost the crucial state after failing to campaign there in the waning days before the 2016 election, but some GOP voters there are souring on the president, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the president to win Wisconsin again, he’s not going to have the free ride he had last time,” said Brandon Scholz, former executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party. “He’s not going to have Hillary Clinton sitting on her hands “He’s going to have a completely engaged opposition party on the ground.”

Milwaukee and Madison are reliably Democratic, but enthusiasm is waning for Trump in the traditionally more conservative “WOW” counties — Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington —surrounding those population centers.

“It isn’t that the Republican Party is withering away in the WOW counties, it was that they weren’t particularly thrilled with Trump and they showed it by not voting for him,” said Charles Franklin, a Marquette Law School pollster. “Trump still struggles to get more than 40 percent approval, even in the WOW counties. It really is an open question about whether Republicans have come back to him here.”

Trump’s performance in those counties 2016 fell behind the level of support for Mitt Romney four years before, and Republican voters are still worried about the president’s character and temperament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There comes a point where everybody has their own threshold of how much they can take,” said Aaron Perry, a Waukesha alderman who changed his party affiliation in June from Republican to Democrat. “We’re getting to the point now where there’s no way he’s gaining supporters. The only way for Trump to go is down.”

Republicans remain optimistic that Trump can carry the state again if he convinces voters that his opponents are dangerous.

“They don’t like the Twitter, they’re nervous about the tariffs but they’re scared witless about Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg,” said GOP strategist Fahey, a former Never Trumper who now backs the president. “Nothing rallies a diverse group of people like a common opponent.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans are getting nervous about Trump’s chances in Wisconsin: ‘There’s no way he’s gaining supporters’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's election chances, once again, will likely hinge on Wisconsin's suburbs -- but he can't expect a "free ride."

Hillary Clinton infamously lost the crucial state after failing to campaign there in the waning days before the 2016 election, but some GOP voters there are souring on the president, reported Politico.

“For the president to win Wisconsin again, he’s not going to have the free ride he had last time,” said Brandon Scholz, former executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party. "He’s not going to have Hillary Clinton sitting on her hands “He’s going to have a completely engaged opposition party on the ground.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Covering up the corruption: GOP tries to block new Mike Pence investigation

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Ireland — or more precisely his curious stay at one of President Trump’s hotels — has prompted multiple congressional probes. But the Democrat-led oversight investigations have already drawn complaints and pushback from Trump’s loudest Republican defenders on Capitol Hill, including the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

Democrats in both the House of Representatives and Senate have sent official letters of inquiry to the vice president’s office seeking specific information on the costs of Pence's recent stay at Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg, Ireland. They have imposed a Sept. 19 deadline for the administration and the Trump Organization to turn over relevant documents. Democrats have raised concerns that Pence’s stay at Trump’s resort could have violated the emoluments clause in the Constitution. They’ve asked for details like the cost of the stay, Secret Service protection, and comparable rates for hotels nearby as well as across the country in Dublin, where Pence held meetings with Irish officials and business leaders.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Electoral College win was no fluke — and is likely to happen again: new study

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Republicans are expected to win 65 percent of close presidential races in which they lose the popular vote as a result of the Electoral College and the blue-state concentration of Democrats, according to a new working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin looked at the probability of “inversions” in presidential elections, where the popular-vote winner loses the electoral vote. These inversions happened in 2000 and 2016 and twice in the 1800s, meaning that the candidate with the most votes has lost 8 percent of the time in the last 200 years.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image