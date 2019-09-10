REVEALED: Top tech CEOs met with Jeffrey Epstein at exclusive billionaires’ dinners

Some of the most powerful people in the tech industry dined with late accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein even after he had been convicted of soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.
BuzzFeed reports that a “billionaires’ dinner” that took place in March 2011 at a restaurant in Long Beach, California was attended by Epstein less than two years after he’d finished serving a prison sentence and been released as a registered sex offender.
Other people at the dinner included Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google cofounder Sergey Brin, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to BuzzFeed, it was organized by New York literary agent John Brockman, who regularly organizes dinners for America’s business and intellectual elites.
When photos of the 2011 dinner were posted online, Epstein was conspicuously absent from the featured guests. However, BuzzFeed found that Epstein “appears in the background of a snap of Zack Bogue, a venture capitalist and husband of Marissa Mayer, then a vice president at Google.”
Additionally, BuzzFeed found that Epstein attended another Brockman-organized event in July 2011 that featured “wealthy power brokers including Sean Parker, former president of Facebook, and Nicholas Pritzker, a venture capitalist and former CEO of the Hyatt Development Corporation.”
The BuzzFeed report comes after a new Ronan Farrow bombshell story about Epstein’s links with the MIT Media Lab and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates that forced the resignation of Media Lab chief Joichi Ito.
