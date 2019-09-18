Rob Schneider rushes to defend SNL cast member fired over racial slurs — and the Internet cringes

The recently hired-and-fired “Saturday Night Live” comedian Shane Gillis got a show of support from former cast member Rob Schneider — and other social media users cringed.

Gillis got fired by NBC after video surfaced of him using a racial slur against Asian people, but Schneider defended the comedian.

Dear @Shanemgillis

As a former SNL cast member I am sorry that you had the misfortune of being a cast member during this era of cultural unforgiveness where comedic misfires are subject to the intolerable inquisition of those who never risked bombing on stage themselves. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 16, 2019

Other Twitter users mocked both comedians.

oh boy, just what I was waiting for: rob schneider’s opinion on anything — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) September 17, 2019

If Rob Schneider comes to your defense, you did it wrong. — Derek Sheen (@DerekSheen) September 17, 2019

if rob schneider is leading the “comedians require tremendous leeway, to accommodate their heroic bravery” brigade, we might need to shut down comedy for a little bit and see what’s going on — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) September 17, 2019

Normally you have to be measles to get this robust a defense from Rob Schneider. — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) September 17, 2019

The only time I ever walked out of a show was Rob Schneider doing PRO Cosby material. When I came back to inform my friends I was leaving he had pivoted to anti vaxx shit. No punchlines. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) September 17, 2019

“Edgy” Comics: I wanna bring racism back to the forefront of mainstream comedy. Rob Schneider: pic.twitter.com/Y5UiT0Cavd — Curtis Cook (@Curtis_Cook) September 17, 2019

I know this is gonna sound all new-agey and weird, but two weeks ago someone asked me if I could have dinner with three people, living or dead, who would they be, and I SWEAR TO GOD I said Rob Schneider, Shane Gillis and Andrew Yang. — Chip Chantry (@ChipChantry) September 17, 2019

twitter i didn’t know rob schneider could have thoughts let alone do I want to hear those thoughts pic.twitter.com/Ns4Cg6fiin — ringo 💎 26 (@salazarkrelborn) September 17, 2019

I can’t imagine why Rob Schneider would be bummed out that racist humor from someone’s past can catch up with them… pic.twitter.com/UK67Hv3mQz — Heath Lambert (@heathlambert78) September 17, 2019