Quantcast
Connect with us

Rob Schneider rushes to defend SNL cast member fired over racial slurs — and the Internet cringes

Published

1 min ago

on

The recently hired-and-fired “Saturday Night Live” comedian Shane Gillis got a show of support from former cast member Rob Schneider — and other social media users cringed.

Gillis got fired by NBC after video surfaced of him using a racial slur against Asian people, but Schneider defended the comedian.

Other Twitter users mocked both comedians.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black student attacked by two drunken white men screaming racial slurs at University of Arizona

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Two white students at the University of Arizona are accused of a racist assault against a black student.

The victim said two men -- later identified as Matthew Frazier and Matthew Rawlings -- called him the N-word before attacking him Sept. 10 outside a residence hall, reported the Arizona Republic.

The men punched him in the head and kicked him after he fell to the ground, and the black man said they used racial slur about 10 times during the attack.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican lawmaker vows to roll back regulations on manure storage

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

A Republican state lawmaker in Wisconsin this week said that he is seeking to roll back rules on manure storage.

According to The Associated Press, officials with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are working on new restrictions on how close new and expanding farms can place manure to their neighbors' property lines.

State Sen. Steve Nass (R) on Wednesday accused "DATCP bureaucrats" of not listening to farmers' concerns about the new regulations. Nass vowed to roll back the regulations on storing manure.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Leaks against Jerry Falwell Jr suggest Liberty University wants him out as president: Conservative columnist

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Jerry Falwell Jr., took over the evangelical Liberty University when his father died in 2007. Today, his myriad controversies—from his embrace of Donald Trump to the bizarre tale involving him, his wife and a pool boy—are threatening to spark a civil war at the institution.

Writing in the conservative publication The Bulwark, columnist Andrew Egger chronicles Falwell's recent PR problems.

"Fallout from a legal dispute led to a series of bombshell reports about Falwell, which unearthed wacky details about, in the words of the New York Times, 'the friendship between Mr. Falwell, his wife, and a former pool attendant at the Fontainbleau hotel in Miami Beach; the family’s investment in a gay-friendly youth hostel, and purported sexually revealing photographs involving the Falwells,'" Egger writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image