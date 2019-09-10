‘Sucked a sad poem right out of America onto film’: Robert Frank, photography titan, dead at 94
Robert Frank, a pioneering documentary photographer whose raw style placed him among the 20th century’s greats, has died, according to The New York Times. He was 94 years old.
The Swiss-born photographer rose to fame with the publication of his landmark book “The Americans,” an unflinching look at US society that proved hugely influential.
Born on November 9, 1924 in Zurich, Switzerland, he grew up in a family of German Jewish industrialists, and became passionate about photography at the age of 12. He trained as a photo assistant in Zurich and Basel from 1940 to 1942.
After World War II, Frank moved to the United States, doing fashion and reporting photography for magazines that included Fortune, Life, Look and Harper’s Bazaar.
But he grew “tired of romanticism,” and, armed with his gut and a pair of Leicas, Frank began recording scenes of daily life.
His seminal book — published in France in 1958 and stateside one year later — emerged out of a series of road trips across the United States with his family in the mid-1950s, a journey akin to those made by his friend and writer Jack Kerouac and others from the “Beat Generation.”
Classic photographic techniques were of little use to Frank, who snapped away as telling vignettes presented themselves, producing 28,000 images that were boiled down to 83 for a book that rewrote the rules of photo-journalism.
At lunch counters and drive-in movie theaters, on Route 66 and at champagne get-togethers, his gritty, subjective style laid bare a wide range of emotions and relationships, notably racial, that were rarely found in the popular illustrated magazines of the time.
As Kerouac wrote in the preface to the book’s US edition, Frank “sucked a sad poem right out of America onto film.”
© 2019 AFP
‘Why are they doing this!?’ Fox panel erupts after John Bolton texts Brian Kilmeade to dispute Trump
John Bolton texted a Fox News host on live TV to dispute President Donald Trump's tweeted account of his removal as national security adviser.
Trump abruptly announced Tuesday afternoon that he had asked for Bolton's resignation, although the White House official quickly shot down that account on his own Twitter account, saying he had offered to resign Monday night but the president instead put off the discussion until the next day.
Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls.
"There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.
"If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so ... today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea."
The prime minister also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if re-elected, though in coordination with US President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the vote.
‘Are you a Swiftie?’ Hasan Minhaj flummoxes GOPer by asking if he expects Taylor Swift to fix student debt crisis
Netflix host Hasan Minhaj testified on Tuesday that the student debt crisis effectively puts a "paywall" around the American middle class.
While appearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Minhaj argued that Americans are being "sidelined" by their college debt.
One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Bill Posey on Florida, seemed confused when the comedian explained that young people are asking celebrities to help pay off their student loans.
"Are you familiar with the rapper Lil Uzi Vert?" Minhaj asked Posey. "I think it's a huge problem that the youth of America have to bombard their favorite rapper or pop musician and ask them to pay back their student loans. They're not even asking for selfies anymore."