Quantcast
Connect with us

Roger Stone ‘wingman’ who waged war against Mueller investigation will now testify against his old boss

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Andrew Miller, a former aide to President Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone, has been subpoenaed to testify at his former boss’ trial — and has agreed to comply.

Miller, who has been described as Stone’s “wingman,” assisting him with day to day operations like travel, was a sharp critic of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. He vigorously fought a previous subpoena in 2018 to testify before a grand jury hearing prosecutors’ case against Stone, asserting — with no legal basis — that Mueller’s appointment was illegitimate because the Senate had not confirmed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone was indicted in January on charges of obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering. His trial is one of the final loose ends of the Mueller investigation, which concluded in April.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Undermining military readiness’: Utah’s GOP senators slam Trump for blowing defense funds on his wall

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Huffington Post correspondent Igor Bobic reported that both of Utah's Republican senators, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, have spoken out against President Donald Trump's newly-released plan to divert funding from military projects to construct his border wall — a plan that would strip their own state of $54 million:

Lee and Romney, 2 GOP senators who opposed emergency declaration, slam Trump admin's use of $54 million dedicated to their state to build the wall. Romney says in a statement that the move is "undermining military readiness."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘His ego can’t stand that we know he lied’: Internet ridicules Trump for trying to avoid humiliation with Sharpie map

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

The internet again questioned the sanity and mental health of President Donald Trump for drawing his own hurricane projection map to justify his misidentification about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama.

Trump's lies generally don't put people's lives in danger, but in the case of the hurricane, Trump's confusion about which states were in the path could have created a problem. The National Weather Service quickly issued a correction, but Trump still doubled down on his mistake, trying to claim he was giving the correct information at the time.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘hyperactively tries to create his own reality’: WaPo columnist scorches ‘obviously ridiculous’ Sharpie stunt

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Philip Bump penned a biting op-ed in the Washington Post, castigating President Donald Trump for bringing out a Sharpie-doctored hurricane map to support his false claim that Hurricane Dorian was threatening Alabama.

"It’s not clear that Trump is the one who drew that little loop, though it wouldn’t be terribly surprising. His affinity for marking up documents with black marker is well-known. Asked about it by reporters, he didn’t say that he wasn’t the one who had altered it," wrote Bump. "It’s important to note that Trump appeared to refer to that little spur when displaying the map Wednesday, saying that it showed Dorian 'going toward the Gulf.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image