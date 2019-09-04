Roger Stone ‘wingman’ who waged war against Mueller investigation will now testify against his old boss

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Andrew Miller, a former aide to President Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone, has been subpoenaed to testify at his former boss’ trial — and has agreed to comply.

Miller, who has been described as Stone’s “wingman,” assisting him with day to day operations like travel, was a sharp critic of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. He vigorously fought a previous subpoena in 2018 to testify before a grand jury hearing prosecutors’ case against Stone, asserting — with no legal basis — that Mueller’s appointment was illegitimate because the Senate had not confirmed him.

Stone was indicted in January on charges of obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering. His trial is one of the final loose ends of the Mueller investigation, which concluded in April.