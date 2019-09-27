Quantcast
Russia concerned about possible release of Trump-Putin transcripts

Published

1 min ago

on

The Kremlin expressed concern that the White House might reveal records of conversations between President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The White House released a summary of a call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week showing the U.S. president asking the foreign leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden, and Russia is concerned about similar revelations involving Putin, reported the Associated Press.

That July 25 call prompted a whistleblower complaint that has turned into a full-blown impeachment inquiry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the AP that releasing records of Trump-Putin conversations would likely chill diplomatic relations.

“We would like to hope that it wouldn’t come to that in our relations, which are already troubled by a lot of problems,” Peskov said.


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Dangerous situation’: Bush ethics chief Richard Painter says Trump must be impeached — and Bill Barr with him

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Donald Trump rarely hides his apparent illegal and corrupt behavior because he has yet to face negative consequences. Given Trump’s many apparent mental health issues and moral deficits (including a profound lack of impulse control and self-regulation), why should he force himself to stop when — at least to this point — he has gotten away with everything?

Trump's shameless behavior also reflects how that he has no conception or understanding of the concept of public service. He views public life and even the presidency as an opportunity to personally enrich himself, at the literal expense of the American people and the country as a whole.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nearly 300 national security officials call for impeachment inquiry against Trump

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Nearly 300 former U.S. national security and foreign policy officials have signed an open letter calling for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

The signatures were gathered by National Security Action, an organization founded by officials from the Obama administration concerned about Trump’s “reckless leadership,” but the list includes many others who served as career officials in Republican and Democratic administrations, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A widening scandal now surrounds Team Trump, Rudy Giuliani and William Barr

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

New release of an explosive whistleblower report and corroborating Congressional testimony by Joseph Maguire, the acting Director of National Intelligence filled in a lot of the blank spots in the dramatic series of events being cited as a reason for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Still, what the twin eruptions of information did was to detail the need to ask yet more questions in a widening scandal surrounding Team Trump, now seeming to involve both Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, and Atty. Gen. William P. Barr, whose role was noted, but never really explained.

It's now a widening scandal surrounding Team Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Atty. Gen. William P. Barr.

Together, the report and testimony bolster the ideas that the anonymous complaint indeed reflected abuse of power in the Oval Office, and underscored the various means by which the president’s team took pains to try to keep conversations quiet that amounted to demanding foreign help towards the Trump reelection effort by dirtying Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
