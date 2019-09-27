Russia concerned about possible release of Trump-Putin transcripts

The Kremlin expressed concern that the White House might reveal records of conversations between President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The White House released a summary of a call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week showing the U.S. president asking the foreign leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden, and Russia is concerned about similar revelations involving Putin, reported the Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

That July 25 call prompted a whistleblower complaint that has turned into a full-blown impeachment inquiry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the AP that releasing records of Trump-Putin conversations would likely chill diplomatic relations.

“We would like to hope that it wouldn’t come to that in our relations, which are already troubled by a lot of problems,” Peskov said.