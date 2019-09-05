San Francisco passes resolution deeming NRA a terrorist organization
On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association (NRA) a “domestic terrorist organization.” The resolution noted recent shootings, including the July attack at a garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif., south of San Francisco, that killed three people. The designation, the Board of Supervisors said, is justified because the NRA fights against life-saving gun control measures.
“The National Rifle Association musters its considerable wealth and organizational strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence,” the resolution read. “The National Rifle Association spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence, and … the leadership of National Rifle Association promotes extremist positions, in defiance of the views of a majority of its membership and the public, and undermine the general welfare,” it continued.
San Francisco City officials called to reevaluate financial relationships the city has with companies that do business with the NRA, and encouraged other municipalities, states and the federal government to do the same.
“The City and County of San Francisco should take every reasonable step to limit those entities who do business with the City and County of San Francisco from doing business with this domestic terrorist organization,” the resolution noted.
The resolution passed unanimously.
“The NRA conspires to limit gun violence research, restrict gun violence data sharing and most importantly aggressively tries to block every piece of sensible gun violence prevention legislation proposed on any level, local state or federal,” Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who sponsored the measure, told KQED. “When they use phrases like, ‘I’ll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead hands’ on bumper stickers, they are saying reasoned debate about public safety should be met with violence,” she added.
Prior to the vote, NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter called the move a “ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors.” Hunter decried it as “an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and skyrocketing petty crime.”
“The board is wasting taxpayer dollars to declare five million law-abiding Americans domestic terrorists, and it’s shameful,” she added.
Trump pathetically points to a new weather map to defend his false claims — but he forgot to read the fine print
This is just getting tiresome.
After repeatedly humiliating himself in an attempt to defend his false claim on Sunday that Alabama was among the states that "will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated" by Hurricane Dorian — a claim quickly refuted by government experts — President Donald Trump shared a map \ Wednesday night on Twitter that he claimed vindicated him. (This was a different map than the one he showed in the Oval Office, which had apparently been clumsily falsified, seemingly with a Sharpie.)
Trump may have broken federal law by using doctored weather map to avoid admitting he lied about Dorian
President Donald Trump is still trying to prove his tweet claiming Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian wasn't false, and he just went to extraordinary lengths to perpetuate his lie. The only problem now: it turns out he now may have broken the law.
On Sunday Trump posted this erroneous tweet:
In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump and Pence in drag with parody deepfake scam video
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel described the recent effort by hackers to create what is called "deepfake" videos. These are videos that use a person's face to create videos of them saying and doing things they never did. One notable video appeared of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg to make it appear as if he were bragging about getting Facebook users to share their personal data. Kimmel has come up with his own deepfake.