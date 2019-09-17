‘Saturday Night Live’ sacks comedian Shane Gillis over racist Chinese slur
“Saturday Night Live” fired comedian Shane Gillis for making racist jokes about Chinese people, the US late night comedy show said Monday, just four days after he was unveiled as a new cast member.
Videos of Gillis using the derogatory term “chinks” and making homophobic comments triggered a rapid backlash and were widely shared following Thursday’s announcement that he had been signed as a new cast member.
The language used by Gillis was “offensive, hurtful and unacceptable,” a spokesperson for producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement sent to AFP.
“We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days,” it said, adding: “We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”
Gillis said he understood the decision, writing in a statement on Twitter that he “would be too much of a distraction” on the NBC show due to the controversy.
“I’m a comedian who was funny enough to get SNL. That can’t be taken away,” he said.
— Shane Gillis (@Shanemgillis) September 16, 2019
The offensive comments were made during the recording of “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.”
The videos have been removed from the podcast’s YouTube channel, but continue to circulate on social media.
One clip had been viewed more than 4 million times Monday.
In the conversation, Gillis and co-host Matt McCusker discuss the origins of the Chinatown neighborhood.
Gillis repeatedly mispronounces noodles as “nooders” and performs a mocking imitation of a Chinese waitress unable to understand his order.
In another, Gillis describes two prominent comedians as “faggot comics.”
Gillis, seen as a rising star on the US stand-up comedy circuit, said in an earlier statement that he was “happy to apologize to anyone who’s actually offended” but that he was a “comedian who pushes boundaries.”
The clips provoked fury on social media, with many noting that Gillis had been hired at the same time as Bowen Yang, the show’s first full-time Asian American cast member.
Yang is of Chinese heritage and gay.
Millions of Americans’ medical images and data are available on the Internet — and anyone can take a peek
Medical images and health data belonging to millions of Americans, including X-rays, MRIs and CT scans, are sitting unprotected on the internet and available to anyone with basic computer expertise.
The records cover more than 5 million patients in the U.S. and millions more around the world. In some cases, a snoop could use free software programs — or just a typical web browser — to view the images and private data, an investigation by ProPublica and the German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk found.
We identified 187 servers — computers that are used to store and retrieve medical data — in the U.S. that were unprotected by passwords or basic security precautions. The computer systems, from Florida to California, are used in doctors’ offices, medical-imaging centers and mobile X-ray services.
Is it an impeachment inquiry, an investigation or something else?
There has been a gymnastic drama going on in the Capitol, where fans of impeaching Donald Trump and those who think that process is not the best way to confront the president are writhing in definitional arm-wrestling.
Weirdly, any value you might assign to the actual words used, you can expect a lot more confrontational congressional committees towards Trump’s White House in the next weeks. Those hearings may or may not add up to impeachment efforts, which has been true until now, of course.
The House Judiciary Committee, newly driven by the extraordinary efforts to land government meetings at Trump properties and to promise pardons for illegal acts to promote his agenda, has wanted to broaden the basis for impeachment, essentially to argue that profiting from the presidency is unconstitutional.
Cardinal Pell files High Court appeal against child sex conviction
Disgraced Cardinal George Pell lodged an appeal against his child sex abuse convictions in Australia's High Court on Tuesday, in a last-ditch effort to clear his name.
Pell filed his application for leave to appeal just one day before the 28-day lodgement window closed, a court official in Canberra told AFP.
It is the final avenue for the 78-year-old -- who is serving a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s -- to get out of jail.
But there is no guarantee that the High Court will agree to consider Pell's case. Australia's most senior judges will now deliberate on whether to allow the appeal to proceed, a process that could take months.