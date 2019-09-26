‘She could kill someone!’ Witnesses gobsmacked by racist white woman’s tirade at Los Angeles CVS

In a viral video that has exploded across social media, a white woman can be seen screaming that she wants to kill black people at a CVS in Eagle Rock, California, a suburb of Los Angeles.
“I hate n****rs!” she can be heard screaming as she bounces up and down in the doorway to the pharmacy. The woman filming her says she must be “on drugs or something,” to which she replies, “No, I just hate n****rs!”
“I would kill a n****r. If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill a n****r they’d all be dead!” she screamed as she retreated to her car. “N****R! N****R! N****R!”
The woman has been identified as Heather Lynn Patton, a 49-year-old costumer and wardrobe assistant in the TV and film industry. She has worked on shows including “The Americans,” “Medium,” “Private Practice,” and “Rescue Me.”
According to one woman who claims to have witnessed the incident, nothing prompted the outburst — Patton simply started screaming out of the blue that she wanted to lynch black people, startling a dozen or so shoppers at the pharmacy. Two witnesses reportedly witnessed her “driving erratically” when she arrived, and some kept saying, “She could kill someone!”
KTLA reports that Patton has a history of unstable behavior, with one neighbor taking our a restraining order against her and her husband after violent threats to his family.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.