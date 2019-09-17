Quantcast
Connect with us

‘SLAP CUFFS ON HIM NOW’: Internet hammers House Dems for treating Corey Lewandowski with kid gloves

Published

19 mins ago

on

Trump loyalist Corey Lewandowski testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and it quickly devolved into a circus in which the former Trump campaign manager refused to answer basic questions from Democrats.

During the hearing, the House Judiciary Democrats sent out a tweet accusing the White House of orchestrating a coverup of the president’s actions as outlined by special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, many Twitter users went on to hammer the Democrats for purportedly treating the constantly obfuscating and stalling Lewandowski with kid gloves.

Check out some of the reactions below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks the homeless for sleeping in ‘our best highways, our best streets’ and vows to ‘do something about it’

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued an angry broadside against America's homeless population.

The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey reports that Trump, during a conversation with reporters, complained that homeless people are living in "our best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings."

The president then said that people who live in these buildings pay "tremendous taxes" and want "prestige," and then vowed that "we'll be doing something about it."

Trump says homeless people are living in "our best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings" where people pay "tremendous taxes" and want "prestige." Says he's speaking to tenants who "want to leave the country." He adds: "We'll be doing something about it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘SLAP CUFFS ON HIM NOW’: Internet hammers House Dems for treating Corey Lewandowski with kid gloves

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

Trump loyalist Corey Lewandowski testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and it quickly devolved into a circus in which the former Trump campaign manager refused to answer even the most basic questions.

During the hearing, the House Judiciary Democrats sent out a tweet accusing the White House of orchestrating a coverup of the president's actions as outlined by special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

However, many Twitter users went on to hammer the Democrats for purportedly treating the constantly obfuscating and stalling Lewandowski with kid gloves instead of holding him in criminal contempt of Congress.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump responds to Cokie Roberts’ death by complaining that she ‘never treated me well’

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

Journalist Cokie Roberts died on Tuesday and President Donald Trump didn't hesitate to make her passing all about himself.

Per CNN's Daniel Dale, Trump was asked by reporters if he had a comment about Roberts' death at the age of 75 this week, and he responded by complaining that she didn't give him favorable coverage.

"I never met her," the president replied. "She never treated me nicely. But I would like to wish her family well. She was a professional and I respect professionals... never treated me well, but I certainly respect her as a professional."

Per pool, here's Trump on the death of Cokie Roberts: “I never met her. She never treated me nicely. But I would like to wish her family well. She was a professional and I respect professionals...Never treated me well, but I certainly respect her as a professional.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image