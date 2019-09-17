‘SLAP CUFFS ON HIM NOW’: Internet hammers House Dems for treating Corey Lewandowski with kid gloves

Trump loyalist Corey Lewandowski testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and it quickly devolved into a circus in which the former Trump campaign manager refused to answer basic questions from Democrats.

During the hearing, the House Judiciary Democrats sent out a tweet accusing the White House of orchestrating a coverup of the president’s actions as outlined by special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

However, many Twitter users went on to hammer the Democrats for purportedly treating the constantly obfuscating and stalling Lewandowski with kid gloves.

Check out some of the reactions below.

HOLD HIM IN CONTEMPT AND SLAP GODDAMNED CUFFS ON HIM NOW. Why would you let this slide? — Melissa Allaneous (@MAllaneous) September 17, 2019

Y’all need to use your power of Congress. We are sick of being embarrassed and shamed by the GOP. They attack our very laws and are tearing down our civilization — Galadriel (@GaladrielResist) September 17, 2019

@RepJerryNadler @SpeakerPelosi the Democrats are once again showing they are afraid to actually use the power of the office they hold……Lewandowski should be held in contempt, jailed….and this exec privilege letter should be used as evidence of more obstruction from the Pres — TX_Vet (@TX_Vet1) September 17, 2019

Hold him in contempt and show you give a damn about democracy. If not resign now so we can get real patriots to save our democracy from this coup being perpetrated by the GOP. — Moscow Mitch (@Thorspaintrain) September 17, 2019

What a surprise. So hold him in contempt. Put him in jail. If there are absolutely no consequences to criminal behavior, @POTUS and his minions will never stop, — Scott Davidson (@ScottDavidson54) September 17, 2019

Yet you allow it. Start putting them in prison NOW. THE GOP are walking all over you. — LJMac🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@LJMDemforever) September 17, 2019

Lewandowski shouldn’t walk out of that hearing room without being held in contempt…if he does, you’ve proved how powerless you really are. — Justin Tarlton (@justatron) September 17, 2019

Then hold Lewandowski in contempt and have him arrested! Let him cool his heels in jail for a while. Stop letting them get away with everything! There are never any consequences. ENOUGH. DO SOMETHING! — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) September 17, 2019

Lock him up — Drea (@winkie456) September 17, 2019