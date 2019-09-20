Some among Democratic base grow increasingly frustrated as Pelosi issues statement chastising Trump Over whistleblower

Statement Does Not Say ‘Impeachment’

Some among the Democratic base appear frustrated with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who has not been supportive of the majority of House Democrats who want to impeach President Donald Trump. Friday afternoon the Speaker quietly issued a lengthy statement responding to the bombshell news that a whistleblower has filed a “credible” and “urgent” complaint with the intelligence community.

Pelosi’s statement, which was not posted to her social media accounts as of this writing, made its way through Twitter via a handful of reporters.

“If the President has done what has been alleged, then he is stepping into a dangerous minefield with serious repercussions for his Administration and our democracy,” Pelosi said, as a Politico congressional reporter pointed out:

Pelosi issues lengthy statement on the whistleblower complaint: “If the President has done what has been alleged, then he is stepping into a dangerous minefield with serious repercussions for his Administration and our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/JMZJs0E2Aq — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 20, 2019

Nearly two-thirds of House Democrats support impeaching Trump, or beginning a formal impeachment inquiry at the very least, according to Politico. But the majority of the nation does not, nor do a majority of Democratic voters, according to recent polls.

“Only 37 percent support beginning impeachment proceedings, while half oppose it,” Politco reports, citing its own polls.

Speaker Pelosi’s statement concludes with this:

“We will continue to follow the facts and explore every possible option to ensure the American people get the truth. We would hope that Republicans would join us in supporting the Constitution.”

Some online are calling her statement “weak,” while others are disappointed with the lack of specific threats of action, and others are expressing exasperation with the Speaker not supporting impeachment:

Weak as usual @TeamPelosi . Trump has clearly crossed the impeachment line with this one. — Peter Archer (@PeterArcher37) September 20, 2019

With all due respect @SpeakerPelosi , when is enough enough? What repercussions has this administration faced so far under a Democratic House majority? — PhatboyNYC (@PhatboyNYC) September 20, 2019

And this is why Dems are perceived as weak and Trump looks like a winner. Pathetic. If Pelosi et al don’t get it together soon, they will cost Democrats big time by depressing the vote. — Debra King (@Kingwoman) September 20, 2019

Weak sauce from Pelosi. I’ll believe it when some damn ACTION is taken. — Van Hammersly (@MrVanHammersly) September 20, 2019

Suggestion for Sunday shows: Invite Speaker Pelosi and ask her what would merit impeachment? Is there a red line somewhere, or is impeachment something from the past that shall never be sought again, ever? — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 20, 2019

Speaker Pelosi has issued a statement warning of serious, unnamed, repercussions. In other words, nothing. This still does not seem to be enough to make them act. — Regina Maher (@Regina_Maher) September 20, 2019

You hear that Trump? You only have 100 more scandals before Pelosi pounces…on another mildly written statement of concern. Wouldn’t wanna be in your shoes. — Kenneth Jimenez (@MrKennyJimenez) September 20, 2019

Here it is. Pelosi apparently feels like she’s done her job. No mention of impeachment. Absolutely no consequences for this administration. What is it going to take? pic.twitter.com/Va3cyFAmjz — Mark Yelsits (@MarkYelsits) September 20, 2019

DId you read Pelosi’s “statement”, It makes you want to go back to bed, pull the covers over your head and sob for the loss of our country and soon democracy as a concept. I have a headache. — hfb (@HarrietBurandt) September 20, 2019

After a week has passed, at last a statement…that advances the effort to secure the complaint in no concrete way. https://t.co/IXDbbzv8h3 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) September 20, 2019

Incredibly I think Pelosi has already blown it with this statement. You have a tiny window of time in which to cement the narrative in the public discussion that this warrants impeachment and she just watched it pass. Now this will just fade into the miasma of Trump crimes. — Jeff Rector (@jrector83) September 20, 2019

I just read Pelosi’s statement on the whistleblower. I want to throw my phone across the Fucking room. WTF?? — Farrell McManus (@farrellmcmanus) September 20, 2019