Quantcast
Connect with us

Spy exfiltrated from Russia has shockingly lax security after Putin paints a target on his back: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

The U.S. spy exfiltrated from Russia following intelligence risks exacerbated by President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, an extremely deep-embedded asset, with direct access to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And yet, noted Amy Knight of The Daily Beast, the spy — whose identity remains anonymous for their protection — allegedly does not have security measures as strong as would be expected at their northern Virginia home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given the threat from the vengeful and murderous regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the home appears to be closely watched (judging by the convergence of cars when The Daily Beast showed up), but security seems, to say the least, lax,” wrote Knight.

Why is this the case? Knight offered multiple theories.

First of all, she noted, “perhaps he’s not that important or indeed that spy. Maybe there was another Deep Throat extracted from the Kremlin. But the profiles do seem to fit.”

“Another more likely possibility is that over the years the CIA has come to believe that the Russian secret services would not dare to carry out what are known in the trade as ‘wet works,’ or assassinations, on U.S. soil,” she suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if this is the case, it seems foolhardy. The Russian government has proven itself more than capable of targeted plots against its enemies on the soil of Western countries, most notably the attempted murders of Alexander Litvinenko in London and Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

Moreover, noted Knight, it is possible the Russian government already knows who this spy is, given that they were reportedly the source of the knowledge that Putin directly ordered Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the Kremlin began an aggressive campaign of investigations and arrests as U.S. intelligence officials revealed the scope of the plot.

“It has long been conventional wisdom that the Kremlin would not dare to assassinate its enemies in the United States,” wrote Knight, partly because the security services struggle to find people willing to undertake such assignments. But, “there have been at least two suspicious deaths of important defectors here in the U.S.” — Walter Krivitsky, and Sergei Tretyakov.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact is Putin does not much care if the Kremlin is caught red-handed. Quite the opposite,” concluded Knight. “The goal, as always, is to send a warning to political enemies and would-be defectors that Putin’s vengeful reach extends around the globe.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani gets ripped to shreds for sharing ominous ‘ode to fascism’ video on 9/11

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by sharing an excerpt from a clothing commercial -- and other social media users recoiled in horror.

Clothing manufacturer Grunt Style -- which sells "patriotic" apparel celebrating police, military and violence -- produced an ad last year the company says was intended for the Super Bowl that shows a police officer marching against anti-fascist demonstrators.

"This commercial shows what we stand for," the company says in a statement posted with the video. "We support our military. We support the police. We support everyone's right to protest. Protest peacefully."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Cybercrime expert blows up Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘totally insane’ claim that he’s the victim of a vast conspiracy

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Trump-loving Liberty University chief Jerry Falwell Jr. is now claiming that he's the victim of a "criminal" smear campaign being conducted by disgruntled former employees -- but one cybercrime expert thinks Falwell's new conspiracy theory doesn't hold any water.

Earlier this week, Falwell said that he has asked the FBI to investigate whether former employees illegally leaked out internal emails that supposedly are the property of Liberty University in an effort to make him look bad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The big fail: The unlikely rise and welcome fall of John Bolton

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

When John Bolton was named as Donald Trump's national security adviser I was as stunned as anyone. After all, he's well known as a man who wants to blow up the world while Trump is a man who thinks he can bring world peace by offering condo development deals to dictators and terrorists. They didn't seem like a good match. I did, however, think they might find a meeting of the minds under certain circumstances. After all, if a war were to happen, they share a similar philosophy about how it should be fought:

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image