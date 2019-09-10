‘Stay in the closet!’ Enraged NY man harasses gay Jewish activist over his pink kippah
On Tuesday, the New York Daily News reported that Adam Eli, a gay, Jewish activist, was harassed outside a subway station on 28th St. and Broadway.
The man in the video posted to Instagram can be seen demanding that Eli remove his pink kippah and shouting homophobic insults.
“Leave me alone,” said Eli. “What, because I’m gay and wearing a kippah?”
“It’s a Chillul Hashem,” snapped the man, meaning an act of sacrilege. “You’ll be murdered for it. Take the kippah off.”
“This is my life and my city,” said Eli defiantly. “I don’t have to take the kippah off.”
“Stay in the closet!” screamed the man. “Make sure your closet is in another closet! … This is not Judaism! Judaism is against abomination!”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the incident personally on Twitter. “It takes courage to confront homophobia and tell a story like this,” he wrote. “I’m sorry you had to go through this, Adam. But we’re proud of how you responded.”
Trigger Warning: violent speech, harassment. I got harassed, followed and threatened on the street today. Someone was upset that I was wearing a pink kippah, carrying a purse and had a pride patch sewn onto my jeans. I am sharing the encounter for three reasons. 1. I spent the first 18 years of my life listening to people tell me I couldn’t be gay and Jewish. Today I love my queer jewish idenitity and nobody is taking that away from me. 2. This type of harassment is a fraction of what our trans and gender non-conforming family get every single day. In this moment I was able to stand up to my attacker NOT because I am brave but because I am a white well resourced man who got harassed in a well lit heavily trafficked place. What happens when a white man attacks a black trans women late at night? What if the cops are called? We all know who’s side they will be on. 3. To my fellow cis white gays who generally ‘pass’ for being hetro in public: this is whats out there. Most of the time we can get on the subway, go for a run or go on a date in peace. That does not mean our struggle for queer liberation is over. Racism, transphobia, xenophobia, islamophobia, anti semitism and ableism hold hands. As our ancestors taught us – none of us are safe until all of us are safe. Queer culutre does not mean going to Equinox and getting brunch. Queer culutre is about fighting for your community and all margnizlied people. PS – I am posting this now bc it feels like the right thing to do. I might change my mind based on its reception and what folks say. Maybe I am wrong and this shouldn't be online. If you think so please tell me! I have every right to post something and then decide to take it down <3