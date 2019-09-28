Stormy Daniels wins $450,000 payout over strip-club arrest
Porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump before he became president, has won $450,000 in a legal settlement with the city of Columbus, Ohio, over her arrest last year at a strip club, officials said Friday.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested in 2018 at the Sirens Gentlemen’s Club on sexual misdemeanor charges which were quickly dropped.
In a lawsuit filed in January, Daniels alleged her arrest was politically motivated and sued for false arrest and false imprisonment in violation of her civil rights.
Daniels, who originally sought damages of $2 million, settled her suit on Friday for almost a quarter of that amount, telling reporters “it was never really about the money, it was the changes that were made and bringing awareness”.
Standing with Daniels on the courthouse steps, her attorney Clark Brewster said the case was “based upon the fact that she was targeted not for what she had done, but for who she was”.
The settlement comes at the end of a week in which a formal impeachment inquiry has been launched into Trump over a scandal involving the president of Ukraine, throwing the spotlight onto other lawsuits and investigations being carried out into his affairs.
These include a probe by New York prosecutors into illegal payoffs made by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, to buy the silence of Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who both claimed to have had affairs with Trump before he ran for president.
Cohen testified that the payment he made to Daniels, which was ruled an illegal use of campaign funds, was ordered and reimbursed by Trump himself — a possible criminal act.
When asked by NBC4’s WCMH-TV Columbus if she had any comment on Trump’s possible impeachment, Daniels said, “sometimes it tingles to be the spark”.
Giant telescope project in Hawaii delayed by protests
Anger is brewing on the Big Island of Hawaii over plans to build a giant telescope on a dormant volcano that is highly sacred to the region's native population.
For months, hundreds of protesters have delayed the start of construction on Mauna Kea volcano of the so-called Thirty Meter Telescope, or TMT, which astronomers say will have a dozen times the resolution of the Hubble Space Telescope.
The demonstrators, who have converged on the site peacefully, argue that the $1.4 billion project would sit on a volcano that is sacred to Native Hawaiians and would harm the environment.
Sony, Marvel strike deal for new ‘Spider-Man’ film
Spider-Man will spin his web on the big screen once again.
A breakdown in talks between Sony Pictures and Marvel had imperiled the web-slinger's celluloid future, but the two companies announced a deal Friday for Marvel Studios to produce the third Spidey film starring British actor Tom Holland.
The film -- which follows up on "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far from Home" -- is set for release on July 16, 2021, the studios said.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will take up his usual role as producer.
"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," Feige said in a statement.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s tax cuts are failing spectacularly as the GOP’s predictions go down in flames
"A treasury secretary who can't count needs to be held accountable."
That was the message progressive advocacy group Americans for Tax Fairness (AFT) directed at Steve Mnuchin Friday, marking the two-year anniversary of the treasury secretary's claim that the GOP's 2017 tax cuts would slash the U.S. budget deficit "by a trillion dollars."
AFT pointed out in a statement that the deficit has soared in the two years since passage of the tax legislation. CNN reported earlier this month that the deficit topped a trillion dollars during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2019.