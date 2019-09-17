Study finds that atheists would pay money to avoid your ‘thoughts and prayers’
While some people may think the sentiment “I’m praying for you” might be a nice gesture, researchers have found that when it comes to ‘thoughts and prayers,’ some atheists would pay money to avoid them.
The study was conducted by Linda Thunström of the University of Wyoming and Laramie and Shiri Noy of Denison University, and was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
The study surveyed people in the wake of Hurricane Florence that hit North Carolina last year. The survey respondents, which included religious participants who identified as Christian and believed in God, and nonreligious participants who identified as either atheist or agnostic, were given $5 to be used for the project. In sum, participants could use the cash to receive “thoughts” from a random Christian or a random atheist, or “prayers” from a random Christian or a priest. Unsurprisingly, Christians put more value in prayers offered by a priest than another random Christian, but atheists were willing to pay to avoid the thoughts and prayers of Christians — $1.66 to avoid prayer from a priest, and $3.54 to avoid prayer from a random Christian.
Speaking to The Guardian, Thunström said that the results may be a reflection of the “political climate we are in.”
“Some of these people might feel they hear the phrase ‘thoughts and prayers’ all the time, and perhaps it provokes something in them,” she said.
According to the Friendly Atheist‘s Hemant Mehta, the study is a good indicator of how to offer your condolences to people affected by tragedy.
“…don’t just offer victims thoughts or prayers as if those words will be taken as a heartfelt gesture by everyone,” Mehta writes. “Think about who you’re talking to. Find out what they actually need. Stop reflexively saying that phrase.”
Featured image via Shutterstock
Study finds that atheists would pay money to avoid your ‘thoughts and prayers’
While some people may think the sentiment "I'm praying for you" might be a nice gesture, researchers have found that when it comes to 'thoughts and prayers,' some atheists would pay money to avoid them.
The study was conducted by Linda Thunström of the University of Wyoming and Laramie and Shiri Noy of Denison University, and was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
The study surveyed people in the wake of Hurricane Florence that hit North Carolina last year. The survey respondents, which included religious participants who identified as Christian and believed in God, and nonreligious participants who identified as either atheist or agnostic, were given $5 to be used for the project. In sum, participants could use the cash to receive “thoughts” from a random Christian or a random atheist, or “prayers” from a random Christian or a priest. Unsurprisingly, Christians put more value in prayers offered by a priest than another random Christian, but atheists were willing to pay to avoid the thoughts and prayers of Christians -- $1.66 to avoid prayer from a priest, and $3.54 to avoid prayer from a random Christian.
Trump praises Corey Lewandowski as he turns House Judiciary hearing into a ‘complete farce’
Former – and fired – Trump campaign director Corey Lewandowski is testifying before the Judiciary Committee in the House’s first official impeachment inquiry. Lewandowski played his part perfectly: a clown, an obfuscator, a disruptor, a disrespectful buffoon, and an instigator.
Just minutes into the hearing, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler accused Lewandowski – who is still close to President Trump and considering a run for the U.S. Senate – of filibustering.
https://twitter.com/JoyceWhiteVance/status/1174015222526423042
President Trump loved it. About a half hour into the proceedings, Trump tweeted out praise for his friend and former advisor.
Breaking Banner
‘Anyone who tried to impact outcome of election should spend life in jail’: Lewandowski
On Tuesday, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, testified before the House Judiciary Committee. Lewandowski's appearance before Congress was significant because Donald Trump reportedly told him to tell Jeff Sessions to limit the scope of Mueller's Russia probe.
Lewandowski was defiant in his opening statement, slamming the investigation as biased and knocking Hillary Clinton. He also declared that any entity that tried to meddle in a U.S. election should be in prison.
He said that he handled as many as a thousand emails. "And unlike Hillary Clinton, I don't think I ever deleted any of those," Lewandowski said. "Many of them were either responded to with one-word answers or floated to other staff for additional follow-up. But throughout it all, and to the best of my recollection, I don't recall ever having any conversations with foreign entities, let alone any who were operating to manipulate the outcome of an election."