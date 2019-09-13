Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The backpedal begins’: Trump backs off vaping crackdown — and he ‘profited from the vape industry’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to back off his crackdown on children vaping — only two days after he announced action would be coming, with many expecting a full ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

“We have a problem in our country,” Trump said on Wednesday. “It’s a new problem, it’s a problem nobody ever really thought about too much a few years ago, and it’s called vaping. Especially vaping as it pertains to innocent children. And they’re coming home and they say, ‘Mom, I want to vape.’ And the parents don’t know too much about it, and nobody knows too much about it, but they do know it’s causing a lot of problems.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, he was singing a different tune.

While I like the Vaping alternative to Cigarettes, we need to make sure this alternative is safe for all,” Trump tweeted. “Let’s get counterfeits off the market, and keep young children from vaping!”

As president, Trump has personally “profited from the vape industry,” according to journalist Zach Everson, who closely covers what goes on at Trump Hotel in Washington, DC.

Here’s what people were saying about Trump’s Friday evening announcement:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Only the weak fear competition’: GOP rivals unite to rip Trump in scathing Washington Post op-ed

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

The former Republican Party elected officials challenging President Donald Trump's for the party's 2020 presidential nomination blasted the GOP in a scathing op-ed published Friday in The Washington Post.

The column was jointly written by former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Department of Homeland Security investigating swastika found inside DHS building in DC: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

The federal government is investigating a swastika found inside a Department of Homeland Security building.

"A hand-drawn swastika was found on the third floor of a Department of Homeland Security building on Friday in Washington, a government official told CNN. Some staffers in the building, on the St. Elizabeth campus in Washington, were notified about the Nazi symbol in an email from Principal Deputy Undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy, which was obtained by CNN," Jake Tapper reported Friday evening.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The backpedal begins’: Trump backs off vaping crackdown — and he ‘profited from the vape industry’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to back off his crackdown on children vaping -- only two days after he announced action would be coming, with many expecting a full ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

“We have a problem in our country,” Trump said on Wednesday. “It’s a new problem, it’s a problem nobody ever really thought about too much a few years ago, and it’s called vaping. Especially vaping as it pertains to innocent children. And they’re coming home and they say, ‘Mom, I want to vape.’ And the parents don’t know too much about it, and nobody knows too much about it, but they do know it’s causing a lot of problems.”

Continue Reading
 
 