‘The backpedal begins’: Trump backs off vaping crackdown — and he ‘profited from the vape industry’

President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to back off his crackdown on children vaping — only two days after he announced action would be coming, with many expecting a full ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

“We have a problem in our country,” Trump said on Wednesday. “It’s a new problem, it’s a problem nobody ever really thought about too much a few years ago, and it’s called vaping. Especially vaping as it pertains to innocent children. And they’re coming home and they say, ‘Mom, I want to vape.’ And the parents don’t know too much about it, and nobody knows too much about it, but they do know it’s causing a lot of problems.”

On Friday, he was singing a different tune.

While I like the Vaping alternative to Cigarettes, we need to make sure this alternative is safe for all,” Trump tweeted. “Let’s get counterfeits off the market, and keep young children from vaping!”

As president, Trump has personally “profited from the vape industry,” according to journalist Zach Everson, who closely covers what goes on at Trump Hotel in Washington, DC.

Here’s what people were saying about Trump’s Friday evening announcement:

Hmmmmm, sounds like maybe we're not headed for the ban on flavored e-cigarettes after all? https://t.co/GD7Jt52ocB — Steve Lookner (@lookner) September 13, 2019

And now the backpedal begins. https://t.co/mX82kATGu4 — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) September 13, 2019

"I like the Vaping alternative to Cigarettes." In July 2017, the vape industry held a conference at his Trump Hotel DC.@realDonaldTrump still owns his hotels and profited from the vape industry. via @1100Penn https://t.co/CnXrvN2XJZ — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) September 13, 2019

Maybe if we arm all teachers with vapes it will solve the problem. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 13, 2019

your deep and abiding concern for young children is touching, mister president sir. now do something about the migrant babies kidnapped into your concentration camps. while we're on the subject of the children of immigrants, what's the name of your wife's son? — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 13, 2019

Legalizing weed and regulating the market is the only way to prevent these senseless vaping deaths. Also, free all the people of color serving life in prison for non-violent marijuana crimes. It’s absolutely unconscionable—especially when John Boehner is getting rich selling it. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 13, 2019

While I agree with you Mr. President, I don't want you to hurt small time business owners or vape distributors with over-regulating because maybe 6 people died when tobacco kills 600,000 per year. So in other words, pic.twitter.com/vnJDXKztQv — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) September 13, 2019

Mitch McConnell used nuclear option to tamper with Supreme Court, budget trick to ram through 1% tax cut and has consistently worked against the people. He’s up for re-election. If everyone who read this chipped in $5 we’d flip Kentucky #MitchMustGo ➡️ https://t.co/cW0t99ZRtV — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) September 13, 2019

But AR-15s, which kill THOUSANDS of times more children, are safe. At least be consistent and say something stupid like: "The vape doesn't push the button to release the contents, the children do!" — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 13, 2019

VAPE COMPANY CEO: And that's why our research shows that mostly men over 40 vape Capn' Crunch Berry flavored cartridges Mr. President. And oh by the way, did I mention we were thinking of having our VAPE-CON conference at the Trump Doral this year? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 13, 2019

VAPE COMPANY CEO: Oh and Mr. President, I have two words for you sir. VAPE FORCE. Just think about it before you react. Imagine the flag we could make. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 13, 2019

How about “keeping young children” from getting their brains blown out by AK-47’s and AR-15’s? Hundreds and hundreds more people die from mass-shootings than they do from #vaping… #Trump #GunReformNow — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 13, 2019

White Claw corrupts the youth!! Vaping is good, actually — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 13, 2019

You also like snorting Adderall, so let's just lay off the vape thing today, and focus your miscreant self on something like guns. OK?#TuckFrump pic.twitter.com/KleDLi0Ybw — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) September 13, 2019