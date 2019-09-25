The Internet shreds Trump’s weepy complaint as impeachment looms: ‘You seem like a happy young girl with a bright future’

President Donald Trump moaned and groaned in weepy vanity after House Democrats announced the start of an impeachment inquiry.

Trump complained that no other president had been treated so unfairly, although two — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — have been impeached and another — Richard Nixon — resigned before he could be impeached, and four others have been assassinated.

“There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have,” Trump tweeted. “The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!”

Other social media users hurled ridicule and scorn at the president.

you should probably resign if they're treating you so bad, don that'll show 'em — A.R. Moxon (Julius Goat) (@JuliusGoat) September 25, 2019

You seem like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 25, 2019

Obama, the first black president: -was accused of being a Muslim -was called a Terrorist -Wife was called a Man -Mocked over a tan suit -Had to release birth certificate -was accused of being born in Kenya -Republicans refused to work with him. I could go on and on — 🇺🇸Serena #AmericanPatriot🇺🇸 (@PikachuSerena) September 25, 2019

I mean, JFK and Lincoln were assassinated, but you do you, fuckface. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 25, 2019

I wonder what happened. Could it be you used your office to bribe foreign powers to fuck with our fair and free elections? That sort of action has been known to trigger. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 25, 2019

Four presidents were assassinated while in office. That's bad. And today there are four ex-presidents who have to endure living through your presidency.

That's also bad. So, no, your not being treated worst. That said, you should be…as you are the worst president in history. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 25, 2019

So you’re being treated worse than Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley or Kennedy, Mr. President? How is what’s happening to you worse than being murdered, sir? — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 25, 2019

Don't do the crime if you can't do the time. Law first, trump headed to prison. You sank your own ship, don't whine about it now, trump. — Thomas Weiss (@ThomasPueblo) September 25, 2019

That’s because there has been no president in history who has so blatantly and shamelessly shattered norms, defiled institutions, broken laws, committed treason and threatened America’s national security for personal gain like you… #Trump #WhistleblowerComplaint #impeachment — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 25, 2019

Frozen with hatred and fear pic.twitter.com/qcTTwTvqar — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) September 25, 2019

Mike Pence is spending the day whiting out the word "vice" on his business cards. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 25, 2019