The Internet shreds Trump’s weepy complaint as impeachment looms: ‘You seem like a happy young girl with a bright future’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump moaned and groaned in weepy vanity after House Democrats announced the start of an impeachment inquiry.

Trump complained that no other president had been treated so unfairly, although two — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — have been impeached and another — Richard Nixon — resigned before he could be impeached, and four others have been assassinated.

“There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have,” Trump tweeted. “The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!”

Other social media users hurled ridicule and scorn at the president.

