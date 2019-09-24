‘Things are unraveling around him’: CNN’s Acosta says Ukraine scandal weighed down Trump’s ‘low energy’ UN speech
CNN’s Jim Acosta on Tuesday said President Donald Trump’s red-meat speech at the United Nations — in which he attacked immigration activists and promoted the right to own guns — was driven in part by fear of losing his base.
Acosta said that Trump’s speech can’t be seen outside the context of congressional investigations that are ramping up against the president over his call in which he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.
“The delivery was low energy,” Acosta said of the speech. “The president seemed flat. You have to wonder if this Ukraine issue is just hanging over everything like a wet blanket for this president.”
Acosta then speculated that the president needs to rally his voter base more than ever and is doing everything he can to keep them energized.
“This was obviously delivered to the president’s domestic audience,” Acosta said. “He is trying to rally the base to keep them at home. Things are unraveling all around him with respect to the Ukraine investigation, which appears to be ramping up on Capitol Hill.”
Trump admits he withheld hundreds of millions in aid to Ukraine – makes false claim to defend his actions
President Donald Trump has just admitted he withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine, but he has a new reason to defend his actions. The president claims he only ordered the aid to be withheld – which he did just days before his infamous telephone call with Ukraine's president – because, he claimed, "other nations" need to help support Ukraine too.
“My complaint has always been, and I’d withhold again and I’ll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine because they’re not doing it,” Trump told reporters Tuesday, as The Washington Post reported.
The View’s audience goes wild when Abby Huntsman denounces Trump ‘extortion’ against Ukraine
Abby Huntsman has changed her mind on allegations that President Donald Trump pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to come up with damaging information against Joe Biden.
The conservative "View" host has been reluctant to comment on reports about those talks, which have been revealed in the wake of a whistleblower complaint the White House is blocking from Congress, because she wasn't sure she could trust the reporting.
"As you guys know ,I've been weary about this from the time it was trickling out last week because, one, we didn't have all the facts, the media doesn't always get it right, and it was the same Democrats calling for impeachment before he even got in office," Huntsman said. "I was, like, let's just take a breath."
‘Best speech ever’: Fox News pundits lavish praise on Trump for ‘reading slowly’ at the United Nations
Pundits on Fox News reacted to Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations by lavishing praise on the U.S. president.
In a subdued speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said that nationalism and patriotism are the solution to the world's problems. He also doubled down on his decision to back out of the Iranian nuclear deal.
"His best speech ever," commentator K.T. McFarland opined. "Look at the body language. He was confident. He was reading slowly. He didn't repeat himself a bunch of times, which he has always done in the past."
"How many times did he talk about himself? I never counted one," she continued. "He was talking about the country. He was talking about the things he wanted Americans to accomplish."