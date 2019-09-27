Quantcast
Trump allies fear he’s ‘in denial about the gravity of the situation he’s facing’: CNN reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

With impeachment proceedings set to begin against President Donald Trump, some of the president’s allies are telling reporters that he still hasn’t processed the grave situation he currently faces.

With even holdouts such as Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Conor Lamb (D-PA) jumping aboard the impeachment bandwagon, the Democrats now have well over the majority of their caucus in favor of an impeachment inquiry.

Despite this, reports CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the president doesn’t really believe he’s in any political danger.

“We reported yesterday that some people close to Trump believe he is in denial about the gravity of the situation he’s facing, not believing he’ll really be impeached,” Collins reports. “Only hearing more echo that today.”

Similarly, Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tells the New York Times’ Annie Karni that the president doesn’t want to make too big a deal out of getting impeached, and she says that creating a rapid-response “war room” to handle the impeachment inquiry “would be overreaction on our part.”

