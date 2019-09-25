Trump attacks Obama, Hillary, Biden, and supports Putin in off-the-rails press conference with Ukraine president
President Donald Trump went berserk while speaking to reporters during his first meeting with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump attacked former President Barack Obama, his former Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, his current Democratic political opponent Joe Biden, and voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Here’s Trump blaming President Obama – not President Putin – for Russia illegally invading and annexing Crimea, a part of Ukraine.
Trump blames Obama for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during bilateral media availability with Ukrainian president pic.twitter.com/Ivn58hH7Au
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2019
Trump also went nuts, rattling about his former Democratic political opponent Hillary Clinton and her emails.
“I think one of the great crimes that were committed, Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails,” Trump says falsely.
He attacked his current top Democratic political opponent Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter, Trump falsely suggested they both are “corrupt,” and suggested Hunter was illegally paid millions by China.
Trump outright solicited Zelensky to investigate Biden:
Here's Trump urging the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden right out in the open, on camera. Totally shameless. pic.twitter.com/Alku4LayT4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2019
Trump went on to voice support for Russian president Vladimir Putin, telling the Ukraine president he hopes Zelensky will get together with Putin – the two countries are effectively at war – and work things out:
OMG — get a load of the look on Zelensky's face as Trump tells him, "I really hope that you and President Putin can get together and solve your problem." pic.twitter.com/IIefxLdXvB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2019
FLASHBACK: McGahn warned Trump he could be impeached if he asked law enforcement officials to investigate his rivals
As new revelations about President Trump's July 25 phone call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky continue to dominate headlines, some are harkening back to a 2018 story that highlighted a warning to President Trump from a White House lawyer -- a warning that told Trump if he solicits law enforcement to investigate his political rivals, he could one day face impeachment.
On November 20, 2018, The New York Times published an article detailing how during the previous spring, Trump was gearing up to have the Justice Department prosecute Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey. According to the Times' report, White House counsel Don McGahn stepped in and told Trump that he lacked the authority to order such a prosecution. In fact, even ordering an inquiry into a potential prosecution could be seen as an abuse of power, McGahn reportedly warned.
Breaking Banner
Whistleblower complaint will be delivered to congress ‘this afternoon’
The whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump will be delivered to Congress on Wednesday afternoon by 4 p.m., Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has revealed, per Politico's Jake Sherman.
The complaint reportedly includes multiple instances of alleged misconduct by Trump and some of his associates, including the now-infamous phone call the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressured him to launch an investigation against prospective 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.
