Trump attacks Obama, Hillary, Biden, and supports Putin in off-the-rails press conference with Ukraine president

President Donald Trump went berserk while speaking to reporters during his first meeting with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump attacked former President Barack Obama, his former Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, his current Democratic political opponent Joe Biden, and voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here’s Trump blaming President Obama – not President Putin – for Russia illegally invading and annexing Crimea, a part of Ukraine.

Trump blames Obama for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during bilateral media availability with Ukrainian president pic.twitter.com/Ivn58hH7Au — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2019

Trump also went nuts, rattling about his former Democratic political opponent Hillary Clinton and her emails.

“I think one of the great crimes that were committed, Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails,” Trump says falsely.

He attacked his current top Democratic political opponent Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter, Trump falsely suggested they both are “corrupt,” and suggested Hunter was illegally paid millions by China.

Trump outright solicited Zelensky to investigate Biden:

Here's Trump urging the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden right out in the open, on camera. Totally shameless. pic.twitter.com/Alku4LayT4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2019

Trump went on to voice support for Russian president Vladimir Putin, telling the Ukraine president he hopes Zelensky will get together with Putin – the two countries are effectively at war – and work things out:

OMG — get a load of the look on Zelensky's face as Trump tells him, "I really hope that you and President Putin can get together and solve your problem." pic.twitter.com/IIefxLdXvB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2019