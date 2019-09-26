Trump believes the Ukraine scandal will ‘fuel his base’ and raise campaign money: report
Speaking to CNN, a “supporter” with direct access to President Trump within the last 24 hours says he “appeared more distracted” and doesn’t quite grasp the gravity of the recent revelations surrounding his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to CNN, the supporter spoke to Trump by phone and said that the President sees the Ukraine fiasco as a political advantage that’s “fueling his base.” Trump also reportedly bragged about how much money his campaign has raised since the news broke.
But according to the supporter’s account, Trump did seem less focused during the conversation, likely as a result of the intensifying news coverage surrounding his alleged pressuring of the Ukrainian President to investigate one of his political opponents.
Trump, the supporter said, views the Ukraine issue as more of a “pain in the ass,” not the growing legal challenge that’s emerged this week.
At tobacco industry forum, panic over possible e-cigarette ban
While most of Washington is gripped by the impeachment storm swirling around Donald Trump, a few blocks up Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, hundreds of executives are pondering another potential presidential upheaval.
Trump has floated the possibility of soon banning flavored e-cigarette products -- and even banning vaping altogether. And stakeholders in the world of tobacco and nicotine is none too pleased.
The consensus at a global industry forum that ends Thursday in the nation's capital? Times are tough.
In the past three weeks, India and the US state of Massachusetts have banned the sale of e-cigarettes. Two other states -- New York and Michigan -- have prohibited flavored e-cigarettes.
Giuliani claims he has text messages proving State Dept sent him to Ukraine: ‘I’m going to use them to protect myself’
Rudy Giuliani won't allow himself to get thrown under the bus without a fight.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney insists he's got a "nice little trail" of text messages proving that he coordinated his efforts in Ukraine with the State Department's special envoy Kurt Volker, reported CNN.
Giuliani denied claims in a whistleblower complaint showing that two State Department officials had asked him to "contain the damage" he was doing to national security during his contacts with the Ukrainian government.
‘Absolutely zero accountability:’ Ex-FBI agent explains how Trump could legally skirt additional DOJ scrutiny on Ukraine
Former FBI agent and national security consultant Asha Rangappa explained in a Twitter thread Thursday that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) went down a specific line of questioning because the decision of the Office of Legal Counsel under the Department of Justice would apply to any future whistleblower complaints.
"@RepAdamSchiff is getting to the heart of it: If the President’s actions are not under [the] purview of DNI, by definition, NOTHING he does cannot be an 'urgent concern,'" she tweeted. "That means NO wrongdoing reported by WB can ever reach the eyes of Congress."
She explained that by referring the whistleblower complaint to the Department of Justice the OLC believes the president can't be indicted or prosecuted while in office. So, the complaint would be ignored under that process. That's why it's sent to Congress and not the DOJ, but that's not what the director of national intelligence did in this case.