Trump biographer says Democrats could win even bigger in 2020 than in 2018

The president’s co-author of the 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal suggested Democrats could win even bigger in 2020 than in the 2018 midterms.

Democrats had a net gain of 41 seats in the House of Representatives in 2018.

Author Tony Schwartz envisions 2020 being even better for Democrats, with Trump losing.

“I promise not to say this again, but I do think there is a strong chance that Democrats will sweep big time in 2020, even more than in 2018 and beginning with Trump,” Schwartz posted on Twitter.

“Extremes beget reaction,” he explained.

“Trump and his enablers are on the wrong side of demography, decency and history,” Schwartz concluded.