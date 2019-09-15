Quantcast
Trump gets triggered by ‘threats of impeaching’ Kavanaugh ‘over made up stories’ of sexual misconduct

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Democrats who have called for the impeachment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After fresh evidence of sexual misconduct came to light over the weekend, several Democratic presidential candidates said that they support the impeachment of Kavanaugh.

By Sunday afternoon, Trump fired back on Twitter, comparing the case to the impeachment proceedings he is facing.

“Can’t let Brett Kavanaugh give Radical Left Democrat (Liberal Plus) Opinions based on threats of Impeaching him over made up stories (sound familiar?), false allegations, and lies. This is the game they play. Fake and Corrupt News is working overtime!” he ranted.

“I am fighting the Fake (Corrupt) News, the Deep State, the Democrats,” he added in another tweet, “and the few remaining Republicans In Name Only (RINOS, who are on mouth to mouth resuscitation), with the help of some truly great Republicans, and others. We are Winning big (150th Federal Judge this week)!”

A dive into the ‘deadliest wave of the opioid epidemic’ is the most frightening book of the year — and mandatory reading

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

First a spoiler alert: Among the multiple apocalyptic revelations in Ben Westhoff’s Fentanyl, Inc.:  How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic is sour news for all hard drug users, from casual weekend abusers to full-time cocaine cowboys. In light of developments presented in this epic book in gruesome and unprecedented fashion, putting questionable substances up your nose, in your veins, or even on your tongue is highly discouraged from here on in.

“Any drug where it’s a powder or a pill, you just can’t trust it,” Westhoff said in an interview about his latest project. “There can be fentanyl in anything … [Home drug-testing kits] are getting very sophisticated, and there are websites you can consult, but in terms of going to a party and someone offering you some blow or something like that, it’s over.”

‘He didn’t do nothing’: Black kids confront white Philly cops as they terrorize innocent student at bus stop

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

A group of children called out Philadelphia police officers who said that they wanted the kids to be "shaking" from the confrontation.

Video posted on social media over the weekend shows a white officer telling a shirtless African-American boy to get in his police cruiser.

The video was posted by Twitter by a user named Asia who claimed to be a student waiting for her bus.

Instagram is helping this get out, but it needs more attraction. This Happened in Philadelphia,Pa on Thursday. A group of school kids and I were waiting for the bus at the bus stop when a cop car came to us, slowed down and stared at us then kept going down the street. pic.twitter.com/OrvOvWf3Oh

The Trump depression: Experts see a serious psychological depression taking hold in America

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

Reviewing “Trump’s Wacky, Angry, and Extreme August” on Twitter, the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser said the experience “was exhausting, a dark journey to a nasty and contentious place.” But that’s hardly news: it’s a place we live in every day. We try to turn the volume down and ignore it, and that may work for a while. But it won’t last. It can’t. It’s getting worse, and we can all see where we’re headed.
