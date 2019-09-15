Trump gets triggered by ‘threats of impeaching’ Kavanaugh ‘over made up stories’ of sexual misconduct

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Democrats who have called for the impeachment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After fresh evidence of sexual misconduct came to light over the weekend, several Democratic presidential candidates said that they support the impeachment of Kavanaugh.

By Sunday afternoon, Trump fired back on Twitter, comparing the case to the impeachment proceedings he is facing.

“Can’t let Brett Kavanaugh give Radical Left Democrat (Liberal Plus) Opinions based on threats of Impeaching him over made up stories (sound familiar?), false allegations, and lies. This is the game they play. Fake and Corrupt News is working overtime!” he ranted.

“I am fighting the Fake (Corrupt) News, the Deep State, the Democrats,” he added in another tweet, “and the few remaining Republicans In Name Only (RINOS, who are on mouth to mouth resuscitation), with the help of some truly great Republicans, and others. We are Winning big (150th Federal Judge this week)!”

