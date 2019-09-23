Trump insanely claims if Joe Biden were a Republican he would have been executed ‘by right now’

President Donald Trump just unleashed one of – if not his most – violent and vile attacks on any political opponent to date. Suggesting Joe Biden has committed a capital offense, for which there is absolutely no evidence, the president said had the former Vice President and his son Hunter Biden been Republicans they would have already been executed.

“If a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did, if a Republican ever said what Joe Biden said, they’d be getting the electric chair by right now,” Trump claimed, after telling reporters “Joe Biden and his son are corrupt,” without any evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the fake news doesn’t want to report it, because they’re Democrats,” Trump added.

The president, who made his remarks from the United Nations, went on to call the media “crooked as hell.”

Watch:

Trump ends his bilateral media availability with the Polish president by claiming that “if a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did … they’d be getting the electric chair right now,” before calling the assembled journalists “crooked as hell.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/38q03H2SGy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2019

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.