Trump is waging a ‘war on statistics’ and it’s ‘threatening lives’: WaPo business columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Washington Post business and economics columnist Catherine Rampell has written a scathing rebuke of the Trump administration’s misuse of official government data, which she dubs the “war on statistics.”

Rampell starts out by noting that Trump lied about numbers on the very first day of his presidency when he falsely claimed to have had a larger inauguration crowd than former President Barack Obama in 2009, and he’s only gotten worse from there.

All of this has come to a head in the past two weeks, Rampell argues, when the president started putting pressure on government agencies to back up his false claims about Hurricane Dorian being a danger to his Alabama.

“Now, they’ve come for the weather forecast,” she writes. “And if earlier episodes in President Trump’s war on statistics threatened livelihoods, this one threatens lives.”

Rampell acknowledges that correcting the president’s misinformation can seem tiresome of even pointless since he never backs down or corrects himself. However, she says that his attacks on empirical data are in and of themselves massive scandals deserving of attention.

“Trump’s attempted manipulations of official metrics — and the aspersions he casts upon metrics he cannot manipulate — degrade our democracy, economy and public safety,” she writes. “Distrust in official data is deadly to voters’ ability to evaluate public policies, as well as the records of the officials crafting or overseeing those policies.”

Trump and Fox News: Can this marriage be saved?

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

Does Fox News need President Trump? Or does President Trump need Fox News? If former Fox News strongman and Trump supporter, the late Roger Ailes, were still running the network, those questions might never come up.

But as Trump himself tweeted in June after Fox reported that Trump was trailing five presidential candidates in the polls, “Something weird is going on at Fox News.”

True enough – and Trump seems unable to stop it. And it’s not just that his longtime ally Rupert Murdoch turned the leadership of Fox over to his son Lachlan last year. “I can’t tell you how unpopular Trump is here,” a longtime Fox News producer told DCReport, “and people are getting bolder about saying so.”

‘Stay in the closet!’ Enraged NY man harasses gay Jewish activist over his pink kippah

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, the New York Daily News reported that Adam Eli, a gay, Jewish activist, was harassed outside a subway station on 28th St. and Broadway.

The man in the video posted to Instagram can be seen demanding that Eli remove his pink kippah and shouting homophobic insults.

"Leave me alone," said Eli. "What, because I’m gay and wearing a kippah?"

"It’s a Chillul Hashem," snapped the man, meaning an act of sacrilege. "You’ll be murdered for it. Take the kippah off."

REVEALED: Top tech CEOs met with Jeffrey Epstein at exclusive billionaires’ dinners

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

Some of the most powerful people in the tech industry dined with late accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein even after he had been convicted of soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

BuzzFeed reports that a "billionaires’ dinner" that took place in March 2011 at a restaurant in Long Beach, California was attended by Epstein less than two years after he'd finished serving a prison sentence and been released as a registered sex offender.

Other people at the dinner included Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google cofounder Sergey Brin, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to BuzzFeed, it was organized by New York literary agent John Brockman, who regularly organizes dinners for America's business and intellectual elites.

