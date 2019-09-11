Trump judicial nominee faces brutal grilling at Senate hearing as even Republicans slam his vague answers
Both Republicans and Democrats hammered President Trump’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals nominee this Wednesday after he refused to answer their questions regarding controversial statements and writings he’s made in the past, POLITICO reports.
Steven Menashi has come under fire for dozens of editorials and blog posts he wrote in the late 90s and early 2000s where he called recipients of need-based financial aid “grasshoppers.” He also disparaged “ethnically heterogeneous societies” and said they “exhibit less political and civic engagement, less effective governing institutions, and few public goods.”
At one point during the hearing, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) slammed Menashi for dodging his questions.
“It is inappropriate for you to seek this nomination. It is inappropriate for you to sit there and stonewall this committee and refuse to answer any questions about who you are and what you believe,” Durbin said.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) also tore into Menashi for being vague regarding a question about school shootings, among other things.
“Counsel, you’re a really smart guy but I wish you’d be more forthcoming,” Kennedy told Menashi. “This isn’t supposed to be a game, we’re supposed to try to understand not how you’re going to rule but how you’re going to think.”
Even GOP Senator Lindsey Graham (NC) voiced frustration with Menashi, slamming him for an editorial he wrote about trial lawyers which suggested they take advantage of the public. According to Menashi, he wrote the piece before he went to law school and it doesn’t represent his current views.
When asked about his time working for the White House, Menashi continued to be less-than-forthcoming.
“I’m just asking if you have worked or advised on the administration’s policy of separating families at the border,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) told him. “I’m not asking what, just whether you’ve done it.”
As Menashi continued to obfuscate, Graham chimed in to defend Feinstein.
“Mr. Menashi we’re not going to do this, you’re not going to answer his questions and not answer hers,” Graham said.
As the hearing went forward, protesters gathered outside and chanted, “Title IX is one the line!” As Newsweek points out, Menashi has “frequently opposed laws promoting equality for women, the LGBTQ community and minorities.”
Trump nominated Menashi in August for a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He currently serves as the associate White House counsel and special assistant to Trump.
Trump-loving conspiracy nut recommends drinking turpentine to kill intestinal parasites
A member of the Trump-loving conspiracy cult QAnon on Wednesday recommended to fellow QAnon supporters that they drink turpentine if they are ever beset with intestinal parasites.
As reported by NBC News' Ben Collins, a woman attending the QAnon 9/11 rally at the Washington Monument told the audience about her use of turpentine to kill off intestinal parasites as part of a question-and-answer session among her fellow QAnon true believers.
Minutes after she made this recommendation, reports the Daily Beast's Will Sommer, the rally goers "roundly" booed the concept of vaccines.
‘His frontal lobe is melting’: Donald Trump labeled ‘lousy dad’ after he says Melania ‘has a son’
President Donald Trump seemed to forget for a moment on Wednesday that Barron Trump was his son.
During an Oval Office gaggle with the press, Trump was asked about the crackdown on vaping after the government announced that deaths had been linked to the practice.
The president said that he viewed vaping as a source of American jobs before mentioning First Lady Melania Trump, who was sitting beside him.
"That’s how the First Lady got involved," Trump explained. "She's got a son -- together -- that is a beautiful young man and she feels very, very strongly about it."
The internet quickly erupted by mocking the president's parent skills.
13-year-old boy weighed 65 pounds after escaping from parents who starved him with strict vegan diet
A 13-year-old boy from Ohio who was severely malnourished by his parents' extreme vegan diet escaped from his home and was later hospitalized. Now his parents are facing an array of felony charges, the Telegraph Forum reports.
When the boy was found, he weighed just 65 pounds. His condition was brought about by a strict diet of grapes, almonds, and bananas that was enforced by his parents. According to Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall, the boy's parents surveilled him constantly to make sure he didn't eat anything else.