Trump renews attacks on Debra Messing after Fox News reports on her apology to his supporters

Published

36 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump continued his feud with sitcom actress Debra Messing in a pair of morning tweets.

The president raged at the “Will & Grace” star, who has apologized for tweeting out a photo of a church sign suggesting black Trump supporters were mentally ill and for calling for the publication of names of people who attended a Trump fundraiser.

Messing’s response was covered on Wednesday’s broadcast of Sean Hannity’s show and on Thursday morning’s broadcast of “Fox & Friends.”

“Bad ‘actress’ Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water,” Trump tweeted. “She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness.”

Trump compared Messing to sitcom star Roseanne Barr, who was fired by ABC last year for racist remarks.

“If Roseanne Barr said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television,” the president tweeted. “Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”


