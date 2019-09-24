Quantcast
Trump says he will release the full Ukraine call transcript tomorrow

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he would authorize the release of the full transcript of his now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” the president wrote on Twitter. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

Trump’s announcement about releasing the transcript comes as several congressional Democrats have called for his impeachment in the wake of revelations that he pressed the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Several Democrats in swing districts this week have come out in favor of launching an impeachment inquiry, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reportedly considering supporting impeachment if the president does not comply with congressional demands.

So far, however, Trump has made no mention of releasing the whistleblower complaint against him that was required by law to be sent to Congress after being found credible by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.


September 24, 2019

September 24, 2019

