Trump sues Manhattan DA’s office days after it issued a subpoena for eight years of the president’s taxes

Published

6 mins ago

on

Lawyers representing President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Manhattan District Attorney’s office just three days after reports surfaced that it issued a subpoena for eight years’ worth of the president’s taxes.

As reported by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said that the suit was being filed “in response to the subpoenas issued by the New York County District Attorney.” The Trump attorney said that the lawsuit was needed “to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case.”

The Manhattan D.A.’s office subpoenaed the tax returns late last month after it opened a criminal investigation into the hush-money agreements Trump made with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, according to a New York Times report from earlier this week.

The Times noted in its report that the eight-year scope of the subpoena is “broad,” which may indicate that the office has “expanded its investigation beyond actions taken during the 2016 campaign.” However, at this time there is no concrete evidence that the Manhattan D.A. is looking at past improprieties.

The D.A.’s office has been probing the illegal hush money payments made by former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen to Daniels and McDougal during the 2016 election.


