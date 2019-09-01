Trump Twitter-rants tariffs won’t hurt US consumers ‘that much’ as trade war with China escalates

With new China tariffs going into effect on Sunday, including on shoes and electronics, Donald Trump took to Twitter first thing in the morning and conceded that U.S. consumers might feel some impact on their wallets– but “not much.”

According to the president, citing economist Peter Morici in a series of tweets: “Tariffs will not impact American consumers that much because the Chinese currency has gone down, which gives our importers a discount. Importers can find suppliers outside of China. Absolutely worth it, we don’t want to be servants to the Chinese! ”

He then added, “This is about American Freedom. Redirect the supply chain. There is no reason to buy everything from China!”

Trump’s new message on tariffs having some impact conflicts with his previous statements that China will be the country to feel the effects of his trade war that has devastated farmers and crippled U.S. manufacturers.

You can see the tweets below:

Peter Morici, Economist: Tariffs will not impact American consumers that much because the Chinese currency has gone down, which gives our importers a discount. Importers can find suppliers outside of China. Absolutely worth it, we don’t want to be servants to the Chinese! This… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

