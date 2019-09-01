Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump Twitter-rants tariffs won’t hurt US consumers ‘that much’ as trade war with China escalates

Published

5 hours ago

on

With new China tariffs going into effect on Sunday, including on shoes and electronics, Donald Trump took to Twitter first thing in the morning and conceded that U.S. consumers might feel some impact on their wallets– but “not much.”

According to the president, citing economist Peter Morici in a series of tweets: “Tariffs will not impact American consumers that much because the Chinese currency has gone down, which gives our importers a discount. Importers can find suppliers outside of China. Absolutely worth it, we don’t want to be servants to the Chinese! ”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then added, “This is about American Freedom. Redirect the supply chain. There is no reason to buy everything from China!”

Trump’s new message on tariffs having some impact conflicts with his previous statements that China will be the country to feel the effects of his trade war that has devastated farmers and crippled U.S. manufacturers.

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

MSNBC’s Joy Reid drops mic on GOP for siding with the NRA over Americans: ‘Choose guns or our kids’

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

In an editorial commentary closing Sunday morning's "AM Joy," MSNBC host Joy Reid laid it on the line for Donald Trump and fellow Republicans when it comes to guns, saying it is time to choose between the NRA or, at the very least, children who could be the victims of gun violence.

Addressing the latest mass shooting Texas -- which has claimed seven lives so far -- Reid made mention of America's epidemic of assault weapon-related violence as well as a history of how laws have shifted and been undercut bt Republicans in the thrall of the NRA.

Which brought her to the massive uptick of shooters using assault rifles that Republicans have no intention of banning.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What megachurches tells us about evangelicals

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

“Brother pastors?” Kelvin Gemstone (Adam Devine) says as he smiles to a group of four men waiting in his church lobby. He leads them into the auditorium, a massive structure that looks more like an NBA arena, packed with navy blue folding chairs, flanked by two-story balconies.

This article first appeared in Salon.

“How many do you pack in here on Sundays?” asks one of the nameless pastors trailing Kelvin. He replies, “Honestly, I can’t even count.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN panel explodes in anger as Rick Santorum defends assault weapons after latest shooting

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

A CNN panel discussion on yet another mass shooting exploded into anger and yelling after former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) refused to even consider stopping the sale of assault rifles after a massacre in Texas.

Sitting in with "State of the Union" guest host Dana Bash, Santorum was given time to make his case.

"Obviously we have had a lot of horrific things happen and people react emotionally to them, " Santorum offered. "I think what we have found when we actually have these debates, and we think about the consequences of the things being talked about and the particulars, the American public and certainly member of Congress in both parties, frankly back down."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image