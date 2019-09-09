Trump warns of ‘bad people’ among Bahamas hurricane survivors
President Donald Trump said Monday that the US would have to be careful about allowing Bahamian survivors of Hurricane Dorian into the country, warning there could be “very bad people” among them.
The previous day, several hundred storm survivors were prevented from boarding a ferry from the Bahamas to Florida because they lacked US visas — an incident that a top American immigration official said was a mistake.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, the president — who has made strict immigration regulations a pillar of his presidency — said that “everyone needs totally proper documentation.”
“The Bahamas has some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas that weren’t supposed to be there,” Trump said.
“I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers.”
Since he took office in 2016, Trump has made multiple efforts to stem the inflow of migrants, mainly from Central America.
When announcing his candidacy in June 2015, Trump made derogatory statements about immigrants from Mexico similar to what he said about Dorian survivors, warning they were bringing “drugs” and “crime,” and were “rapists.”
Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, said the ferry incident was a mistake and the result of “some confusion.”
“If your life is in jeopardy in the Bahamas… you’re going to be allowed into the United States,” provided the people arriving are not deemed a threat, he said.
Authorities in the Bahamas have updated the death toll from Hurricane Dorian to 45, one week after the storm battered the archipelago.
Police are calling for the public to register details of the many people still missing.
Breaking Banner
Democratic congressman hilariously compares President Trump to OJ Simpson
President Donald Trump was compared to OJ Simpson on national television on Monday.
Rep. Steve Cohen (R-TN) was interviewed on MSNBC's "Meet the Press Daily" by anchor Steve Kornacki.
"It’s just more insanity. You know, the Sharpie thing is amazing, Steve," Cohen said.
"When they asked him at his press conference and he gave the same look when he was asked about paying off Stormy Daniels, checks, the doe in the headlights look of, I have no idea who did it, but he never did say, 'I’m going to find out who did it,'" he continued.
"He’s done about as much to find out who did the Sharpie thing as O.J. Simpson has done to find out the murderers," Cohen concluded.
Breaking Banner
Trump trade official calls President Xi ‘communist zealot’ — as his administration desperately tries to get a deal with him
On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that Ted McKinney, President Donald Trump's trade undersecretary at the Department of Agriculture and a former associate of Vice President Mike Pence, told a D.C. gathering of nearly 400 members of the National Farmers Union that the president of China is a "communist zealot."
"Let me just tell you what: Mr. Xi Jinping is a communist zealot. He sees himself very much in the spirit of Mao Zedong," said McKinney. He added that, "Chinese nationals are not allowed to go to church. No, no, no, no, no, no — off limits."
Breaking Banner
‘The White House feels besieged’: NYT reporter reveals why Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire top employees at NOAA for accurately correcting President Donald Trump, according to a bombshell report published Monday by The New York Times.
"The Secretary of Commerce threatened to fire top employees at NOAA on Friday after the agency’s Birmingham office contradicted President Trump’s claim that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama, according to three people familiar with the discussion," the newspaper reported.