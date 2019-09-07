Quantcast
Trump’s agenda is sabotaging Republican incumbents

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s agenda poses a direct threat to the re-election of Republican incumbents, wrote Bloomberg Opinion columnist Jonathan Bernstein.

“Members of Congress typically work hard to represent their districts. In particular, they try to secure benefits that they can bring home and brag about. Constituents wind up hearing good things about their representatives, and therefore tend to vote for them, all else equal. Thus the advantage of incumbency,” wrote Bernstein. “But what happens when incumbents actively support policies that take valuable projects away from their districts? That’s what’s going on with President Donald Trump’s decision to transfer appropriated military funds to pay for his border wall (yes, the one that Mexico was supposed to pay for and that Congress has repeatedly failed to fund).”

GOP senators who are on the receiving end of these losses are put in a tough spot. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), whose state is losing a planned middle school serving a military base on the state line, has vowed to “protect” funding for the project, even while he supports the broader aims of the national emergency declaration to build a border wall.

Others, like Sen Cory Gardner (R-CO), are taking a different line and blaming Democrats for the loss of funding in their states. “It’s unfortunate Democrats can’t defend the border and defend the country at the same time,” said Gardner in a statement. “If they could, we would have a border that was secure and no need for other funding to secure the border.”

However Republicans respond, the standard political calculus has been flipped on its head. Rather than talk about what they’ve brought to their home states, Republicans how have to talk about what they’ve let be taken away.


The business elite still believe the 'greed is good' fallacy — but this dark philosophy has brought them to the brink

Published

1 min ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

Gordon Gekko found religion this week. Gekko, the lead in the 1987 movie “Wall Street” about capitalism gone corruptly amok, is most famous for his phrase: “greed is good.”

On Monday, real-world Gekkos—181 corporate CEOs who belong to the Business Roundtable—signed a pledge saying they think greed isn’t so good, after all.

Instead of bowing at the altar of larger corporate profits to hand out to executives and shareholders, these CEOs declared that corporations must demonstrate some reverence for other stakeholders as well: workers, customers, suppliers, communities and the environment.

Human trafficking prosecutions decline under Trump as reported incidents increase

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

According to a new report from Axios, President Donald Trump's administration is failing badly in the war against human trafficking.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline estimates that some 15,000 people in the United States were trafficked in 2018 — some forced to perform physical labor like agricultural work, and others forced into prostitution. This would be the highest number of human trafficking cases reported since 2012.

Prosecutions, however, have slowed. The State Department lists some 386 people charged with trafficking in 2018, down from 553 the year before. Syracuse University estimates that the percent of cases referred to U.S. attorneys that are prosecuted has declined from 49 percent in 2017 to 39 percent in 2018. And over the past two years, annual human trafficking investigations have fallen from over 1,800 to fewer than 700.

