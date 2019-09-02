Trump’s deputy press secretary owned online after claiming Mike Pence is not anti-LGBTQ

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere was mocked online on Thursday after posting a bizarre argument claiming Vice President Mike Pence is not anti-LGBTQ.

Deere, who is a gay man working for an anti-LGBTQ administration, made something of a “but I have a black friend” defense of the Vice President.

“For all of you who still think our VP is anti-gay, I point you to his and the Second Lady’s schedule tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland,” Deere tweeted on Monday.

The Internet was less than impressed with his reasoning.

Here’s some of what people were saying in response:

.@VP condemns marriage equality—the law of the land. Sure, he’ll meet a head of state, even though the bigot believes that head of state is going to hell and shouldn’t be married. No, we’re not impressed. https://t.co/yhMFQIneH0 — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) September 3, 2019

To be clear: they expect us to be happy that Pence didn't cancel a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland because of the Prime Minister's sexuality. https://t.co/92K6bPl4yP — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 3, 2019

everyone knows the number one best way to prove that you're down with gay people is to make a big show of of announcing that you're about to be in the vicinity of a gay person https://t.co/9wGzFYQ1wn — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 3, 2019

The Pences don't believe such unions should be valid and equal in the eyes of God or under the laws of the United States, but they are willing to have lunch with a gay couple. https://t.co/U7LFUdPL45 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 3, 2019

And for those of you who might believe this 👇baloney, here's the front page of @VP's home state conservative paper that had to demand he change the rabidly anti-LGBT law he championed in Indiana. https://t.co/VvJQOMgnM3 pic.twitter.com/UXuA39TcRc — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) September 3, 2019

This wielder of kindergarten logic is the White House Deputy Press Secretary… https://t.co/cK7m7TE8EO — Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) September 3, 2019

Imagine dropping the mic by arguing the Pences aren't anti-gay because they're going to eat food in close proximity to an actual gay couple. https://t.co/fFhHE3gS8L — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 3, 2019

LOL. He's so not anti-gay he's willing to meet with a foreign head of government when to do otherwise would create a major international incident. This is tantamount to dancing on a float in a Pride parade. https://t.co/TfC9lsxbLf — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 3, 2019

Mike Pence is having lunch with gay people so everything is okay now. The White House Deputy Press Secretary, everybody. https://t.co/eI4qgjBJAn — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) September 3, 2019

"I CAN'T BE A BIGOT, I HAVE A GAY FRIEND" THE MIKE PENCE EDITION https://t.co/qShqvv6MgL — Geraldine (@everywhereist) September 3, 2019

"He can't be anti-gay because he consented to be in the same room as a gay person." Holy shit, there really is no bottom for these people. (Yeah, I said no bottom. Do what you will with it.) https://t.co/m49hFbKYAg — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 3, 2019

I still think Mike Pence is anti-gay. Because he is. https://t.co/oIsfF1hPgS — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 3, 2019

For those who do not live in Hollywood, let me explain that having lunch with someone does not prove you don't hate them. https://t.co/SwVDzv2xy5 — Joel Stein (@thejoelstein) September 3, 2019

This may be the most pathetic and desperate tweet from a member of the current administration. "He doesn't hate the gays! He's having lunch with a gay and another gay!" https://t.co/e98lqFJWss — Bill Prady (@billprady) September 3, 2019

If Pence has “a friend” then there’s no way he’s a horrible bigot — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 3, 2019

For all the people who still think human beings have an inherent capacity for shame, I point you to you. — NumberOneHat (@Popehat) September 3, 2019

This may be the dumbest tweet out of an already incredibly pathetic comms office. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) September 3, 2019

are you Jacob Wohl’s brother — kevin (@KevINthe406) September 3, 2019

Seriously, did you expect us to he happy that Pence, the VICE PRESIDENT, didn't cancel the meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland over his sexuality? Again: what the actual fuck? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 3, 2019

Mike Pence isn’t anti-gay, he just doesn’t think same-sex couples should have the same parental rights as the stars of Teen Mom. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 3, 2019

Mike Pence isn’t anti-gay, he just didn’t think funding for AIDS research was as important as “curing” same-sex attraction. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 3, 2019

Mike Pence isn’t anti-gay, he just doesn’t think the children of same-sex parents have the right to not experience their parents being told “we don’t serve you” by a hotel manager. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 3, 2019