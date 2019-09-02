Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s deputy press secretary owned online after claiming Mike Pence is not anti-LGBTQ

Published

1 hour ago

on

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere was mocked online on Thursday after posting a bizarre argument claiming Vice President Mike Pence is not anti-LGBTQ.

Deere, who is a gay man working for an anti-LGBTQ administration, made something of a “but I have a black friend” defense of the Vice President.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For all of you who still think our VP is anti-gay, I point you to his and the Second Lady’s schedule tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland,” Deere tweeted on Monday.

The Internet was less than impressed with his reasoning.

Here’s some of what people were saying in response:

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/AngryBlackLady/status/1168691925613891589

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Armed mob attacks Houston Popeyes — after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Police were called to a Popeyes in Houston, Texas after a violent confrontation -- over chicken sandwiches.

"An armed group of people rushed the door of a Popeyes Chicken restaurant in southeast Houston Monday night demanding chicken sandwiches," KTRK-TV reported Monday evening.

"Employees told ABC13 a mob of two women, three men and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, but that apparently triggered the would-be customers. That is when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant," KTRK reported.

"One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out," the station noted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: ‘Confusion and chaos’ as Newark Airport evacuated on Labor Day night

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Newark Liberty International Airport's Termanil A was evacuated on Monday night, News 12 New Jersey reports.

The Port Authority has said it was a false alarm.

Here are some of the images from the scene:

https://twitter.com/forsie/status/1168683747400663045

https://twitter.com/LombardiHimself/status/1168682153992949760

Based on what I’ve gathered, an Alaska Airlines employee saw 2 men she deemed suspicious and made a scene about it. Her fellow coworkers didn’t deem the men suspicious and the employee began to have a breakdown. She yelled “Evacuate!” at that point and the chaos ensued.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s deputy press secretary owned online after claiming Mike Pence is not anti-LGBTQ

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere was mocked online on Thursday after posting a bizarre argument claiming Vice President Mike Pence is not anti-LGBTQ.

Deere, who is a gay man working for an anti-LGBTQ administration, made something of a "but I have a black friend" defense of the Vice President.

"For all of you who still think our VP is anti-gay, I point you to his and the Second Lady’s schedule tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland," Deere tweeted on Monday.

Continue Reading
 
 