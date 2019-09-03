Trump’s efforts to stall congressional probes could backfire — and turn his obstruction into a key 2020 issue

President Donald Trump still faces a number of investigations that he has been unable to stall or shut down, and each of them could potentially swing the next election.

The president has fought almost every demand for testimony and other evidence in congressional investigations, but those lawsuits will eventually be resolved — and could flood the news cycle with damaging revelations just ahead of the 2020 election, reported The Daily Beast.

Trump has barred his former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying about multiple attempts to fire former special counsel Robert Mueller and other instances of apparent obstruction of justice, which were detailed in the Mueller report.

He also has reportedly considered claiming executive privilege over testimony from former adviser Corey Lewandowski, who has reportedly been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee to testify on Trump’s efforts to pressure former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire Mueller.

The legal disputes could wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court, but the president’s arguments are far from a slam dunk.

Chief Justice Roberts could vote to order some or all of those witnesses to testify, which could end up happening in the final months of the 2020 campaign.

That would place Trump’s alleged obstruction, detailed in the Mueller report that Attorney General William Barr successfully neutralized, back in the headlines right before the polls open.