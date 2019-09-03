Trump’s efforts to stall congressional probes could backfire — and turn his obstruction into a key 2020 issue

President Donald Trump still faces a number of investigations that he has been unable to stall or shut down, and each of them could potentially swing the next election.
The president has fought almost every demand for testimony and other evidence in congressional investigations, but those lawsuits will eventually be resolved — and could flood the news cycle with damaging revelations just ahead of the 2020 election, reported The Daily Beast.
Trump has barred his former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying about multiple attempts to fire former special counsel Robert Mueller and other instances of apparent obstruction of justice, which were detailed in the Mueller report.
He also has reportedly considered claiming executive privilege over testimony from former adviser Corey Lewandowski, who has reportedly been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee to testify on Trump’s efforts to pressure former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire Mueller.
The legal disputes could wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court, but the president’s arguments are far from a slam dunk.
Chief Justice Roberts could vote to order some or all of those witnesses to testify, which could end up happening in the final months of the 2020 campaign.
That would place Trump’s alleged obstruction, detailed in the Mueller report that Attorney General William Barr successfully neutralized, back in the headlines right before the polls open.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.