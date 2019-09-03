Quantcast
Trump’s efforts to stall congressional probes could backfire — and turn his obstruction into a key 2020 issue

President Donald Trump still faces a number of investigations that he has been unable to stall or shut down, and each of them could potentially swing the next election.

The president has fought almost every demand for testimony and other evidence in congressional investigations, but those lawsuits will eventually be resolved — and could flood the news cycle with damaging revelations just ahead of the 2020 election, reported The Daily Beast.

Trump has barred his former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying about multiple attempts to fire former special counsel Robert Mueller and other instances of apparent obstruction of justice, which were detailed in the Mueller report.

He also has reportedly considered claiming executive privilege over testimony from former adviser Corey Lewandowski, who has reportedly been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee to testify on Trump’s efforts to pressure former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire Mueller.

The legal disputes could wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court, but the president’s arguments are far from a slam dunk.

Chief Justice Roberts could vote to order some or all of those witnesses to testify, which could end up happening in the final months of the 2020 campaign.

That would place Trump’s alleged obstruction, detailed in the Mueller report that Attorney General William Barr successfully neutralized, back in the headlines right before the polls open.


Historical data predicts a recession will hit at the worst possible time for Trump: researcher

September 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been rattled by the recent inversion of the Treasury bond yield curve, in which short-term U.S. treasury bonds deliver higher rates of return than long-term bonds.

The reason for the president's nervousness about this particular economic indicator is because an inverted curve has happened shortly before each of the past seven recessions, which would be very bad for the president's 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump’s ‘snow job’ Foxconn deal cost these people their homes — and now they say they were ‘railroaded’

September 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's much touted deal with manufacturer Foxconn to bring manufacturing jobs to Wisconsin hasn't delivered its promised jobs -- and now homeowners who have lost their houses thanks to the deal are saying they've been misled.

The Racine Journal Times reports that several residents of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin are upset that they were threatened with eminent domain unless they agreed to sell their property to help with the construction of a Foxconn plant that has repeatedly failed to meet expectations for delivering jobs.

