Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s mentor Roy Cohn exposed in new documentary that contains an ominous warning about the president’s downfall

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has long looked at infamous attorney Roy Cohn as his political mentor, and at one point during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation demanded that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions act more like Cohn in assertively defending him.

A new documentary called “Where’s My Roy Cohn?” exposes the history of Trump’s hero, who first became famous during Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s hearings about purported communist infiltration of the United States government in the 1950s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico senior staff writer Michael Kruse has written up a review of the documentary in which he explains why Trump obviously finds Cohn so appealing: For decades he got away with remorselessly breaking the law.

“What Cohn could, and did, get away with was the very engine of his existence,” Kruse writes. “Cohn was indicted four times from the mid-’60s to the early ’70s—for stock-swindling and obstructing justice and perjury and bribery and conspiracy and extortion and blackmail and filing false reports. And three times he was acquitted — the fourth ended in a mistrial — giving him a kind of sneering, sinister sheen of invulnerability.”

While this kind of legal Teflon is something that the president is clearly trying to emulate himself, Kruse warns the president that his mentor eventually did meet his comeuppance.

“Cohn did not, in the end, elude the consequences of his actions. He could not, it turned out, get away with everything forever,” Kruse writes. “He was a braggart of a tax cheat, and the Internal Revenue Service closed in; he was an incorrigibly unethical attorney, and he finally was disbarred; and only six weeks after that professional disgrace, six months shy of 60 years old, Cohn was dead of AIDS.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole review here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black principal instantly questioned by white cop after accidentally walking past crime scene

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Baltimore County Police released disturbing body camera footage of a white police officer antagonizing a black high school principal in front of his 15-year-old son, and demanding to know whether he was responsible for a crime scene he had just witnessed — because he happened to be walking past.

"You guys weren't involved in that at all were you?" the officer asked Vance Benton and his son in the footage, which was shared by the Daily Mail.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has shrunk the White House entirely around himself: ‘It is a government of one’

Published

57 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has cleared out all the constraints in his White House, which he's running much like the Trump Organization.

The president has chased away four national security advisers, three chiefs of staff, three directors of oval office operations and five communications directors -- an unprecedented amount of turnover for a modern president — and finds himself surrounded by compliant staffers and aides, reported Politico.

“It is a government of one in the same way in which the Trump Organization was a company of one,” said one former senior administration official.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower forced to come forward because intel officials consider Trump a ‘security risk’: CNN’s Avlon

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

Addressing a bombshell report from the Washington Post that President Donald Trump made a "promise" to an unidentified world leader that "prompted an official in the U.S. intelligence community to file a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community," CNN's John Avlon said it was a sign intel officials regard the president as a "security risk."

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Avlon noted that the whistleblower is a Trump appointee which makes formal complaint all that much more alarming.

"A Trump appointee thinks this is of such concern that Congress needs to know," Berman began. "The question is: what was the promise, to whom, and what does it say about the president's notion of intelligence?"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image