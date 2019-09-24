Trump’s new national security adviser attended ‘routinely racist’ apartheid-era South African university
Last week, President Trump selected his fourth national security adviser in the wake of John Bolton’s recent ouster from the position. Taking over the role is Robert O’Brien, who will be tasked with handling everything from immigration policy to negotiations with North Korea. But as The Guardian reported this Tuesday, questions are already being raised about his background.
During the apartheid era, O’Brien attended a segregated university in South Africa. As The Guardian reports, O’Brien was at the University of the Orange Free State starting in 1986 during a time when South Africa was a pariah state slammed with boycotts and sanctions from the US. According to the university’s former vice-chancellor Professor Jonathan Jansen, the school was a “white, Afrikaans university for people then called Afrikaners – very conservative and routinely racist not only in their policies but in their practices.”
Speaking to The Guardian, Jansen said there were “no black students or staff” at the university” except those cleaning the place and working the gardens.”
From The Guardian:
It has also emerged that O’Brien has had contact with AfriForum, a controversial NGO in South Africa which campaigns to protect the culture and interests of the country’s Afrikaans-speaking minority, and defends the apartheid legacy. The group has been at the centre of a series of high-profile rows over that legacy, most recently failing in an attempt to overturn a legal ruling designating the flying of the old apartheid-era South African flag as hate speech.
In a 2017 interview with AfriForum, O’Brien had nothing but good things to say about the university. In a book he authored titled While America Slept, he reportedly makes no mention of apartheid.
Boris Johnson defends American reporter after Trump accuses him of asking the prime minister a ‘very nasty question’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday pushed back against Donald Trump after the president criticized an American reporter who he claimed asked “a very nasty question” of the UK leader.
The reporter, Reuters’ White House Correspondent Jeff Mason, asked Johnson about growing calls for Johnson’s resignation after the Supreme Court ruled the prime minister’s decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.
>“Mr. Johnson, some of your critics are saying you should resign because he misled the Queen with regard to shutting parliament down,” Mason said. “How do you respond to that?”
‘I told it to Mike — two Mikes’: Trump launches into indecipherable rant when asked about Ukraine
President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended himself against accusations that he threatened to cut off Ukraine's aid if the country did not investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.
During a brief press conference at the United Nations with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trump was asked why he cut off aid to Ukraine.
"Why is the United States the only one paying to Ukraine?" the U.S. president complained. "Why isn’t Germany, why isn’t France? Why aren’t these countries paying? Why are we paying all the time? No one has given more to Ukraine. President Obama used to send pillows and sheets. I send anti-tank weapons."
Meghan McCain sulks after Whoopi Goldberg scolds her for being ‘dismissive’ of Ukraine allegations
Meghan McCain fumed after a commercial break interrupted her response to Whoopi Goldberg, who chided the conservative co-host for downplaying the latest allegations against President Donald Trump.
Her fellow "View" conservative Abby Huntsman denounced Trump pressuring Ukraine to deliver campaign dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid, which she described as extortion, but McCain instead complained about the previous president.