Trump’s top spokeswoman mocks CNN’s inaccurate hurricane map — and it immediately backfires

President Donald Trump’s press secretary tried to clean up his ongoing debacle over placing Alabama in Hurricane Dorian’s path, but things didn’t go well for her.

The president warned Sunday that Alabama was in danger from the powerful hurricane, although forecasts by that point showed Dorian headed north from Florida up the eastern seaboard, rather than toward the Gulf Coast.

Trump continues to insist he was correct, and even altered a weather map with a marker in an attempt to prove he was right — and his White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tried to help by pointing out CNN had misidentified Alabama as Mississippi in a map graphic.

Hi @CNN, I know you guys are busy analyzing lines on a map, but perhaps you use your time to study up on U.S. geography? pic.twitter.com/kVgifHfPK4 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) September 5, 2019

CNN quickly responded, and Grisham was met with a fusillade of mockery and criticism.

Thanks, Stephanie. Yes, we made a mistake (which we fixed in less than 30 seconds). And now we are admitting it. You all should try it sometime. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 5, 2019

well that's it, i agree that CNN's graphics guy is grossly unfit to be President — Tiberius O Bear (@warybear) September 5, 2019

Are you day drinking Steph? Hopefully you'll take an uber. — Wendimyb (@wendimyb) September 5, 2019

maybe someone needs to draw you a map of how to get to the press briefing room — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) September 5, 2019

Aw, Steph thinks she's cute. Trump made a huge mistake, lied about it and likely committed a crime, Steph. Great guy you are lying for. No self-respect. — Tink53 (@warbirds71) September 5, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

It the same as when google scrubbed the word covfefe from the internet because PDJT used it in a tweet. He mentions Alabama and pffft it’s gone… — BC (@bcollinsk) September 5, 2019

Plowin' the road for Trump. That's not in your job description. I pay your salary. Not the Trump campaign. Act like it. — Chris #EnoughIsEnough Griffith (@streetnoodle) September 5, 2019

Is this a parody account?

Because…holy wow. — Verbaluce (@verbaluce) September 5, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

When are you going to hold your first news conference? — Michael Edgecomb (@TheEdgePHX) September 5, 2019

So you’re saying you can’t get the boss to let this go either? Just hide the sharpies. Consider writing a press release about the educational projects for military families that you canceled. Where? What programs? How many military families affected? — Carmmann (@carmmann) September 5, 2019