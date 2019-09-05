Quantcast
Trump’s top spokeswoman mocks CNN’s inaccurate hurricane map — and it immediately backfires

1 min ago

President Donald Trump’s press secretary tried to clean up his ongoing debacle over placing Alabama in Hurricane Dorian’s path, but things didn’t go well for her.

The president warned Sunday that Alabama was in danger from the powerful hurricane, although forecasts by that point showed Dorian headed north from Florida up the eastern seaboard, rather than toward the Gulf Coast.

Trump continues to insist he was correct, and even altered a weather map with a marker in an attempt to prove he was right — and his White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tried to help by pointing out CNN had misidentified Alabama as Mississippi in a map graphic.

CNN quickly responded, and Grisham was met with a fusillade of mockery and criticism.


Texas Trump voters horrified to discover they’re about to be on the wrong side of his campaign promise

15 mins ago

September 5, 2019

Texas resident Shirley Menard says she "reluctantly" backed President Donald Trump in the 2016 election -- and now she could turn out to be a big loser thanks to the president's top campaign promise.

As the New York Times reports, Menard learned this past June that the federal government plans to build a 30-foot-tall barrier right in her backyard within the next year to fulfill Trump's pledge to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I never thought they’d go through a subdivision," Menard tells the paper. "My blood pressure has not been normal since I got that letter."

How the Pentagon is trying to control the news — by capitalizing on public panic over ‘fake’ stories

42 mins ago

September 5, 2019

The news wars have nothing to do with a rivalry for ratings between CNN and MSNBC. According to Rolling Stone columnist Matt Taibbi, President Donald Trump is leading the Pentagon to act on his war against the news.

"Fake news and social media posts are such a threat to U.S. security that the Defense Department is launching a project to repel 'large-scale, automated disinformation attacks,' as the top Republican in Congress blocks efforts to protect the integrity of elections," Bloomberg reported over the weekend. "One of the Pentagon’s most secretive agencies, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), is developing 'custom software that can unearth fakes hidden among more than 500,000 stories, photos, video and audio clips.'"

Residents of Cincinnati neighborhood stunned as white nationalist propaganda pops up around town

45 mins ago

September 5, 2019

The American Identity Movement is a white nationalist group formerly known as Identity Evropa. The group rebranded to sound more innocuous after the deadly Charlottes, Virginia rally.

"More than any other white nationalist group operating today, Identity Evropa has attempted to frame their views in ways that appeal to mainstream conservative audiences," explains the Southern Poverty Law Center. "They downplay the extreme nature of their ideas, like referring to their ideal society as “ethno-pluralistic” rather than segregated."

