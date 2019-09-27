Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘trash heap of corruption’ has festered for so long that he can’t ‘recognize the stench’: Ex-Bush speechwriter

Published

1 min ago

on

Michael Gerson, a one-time speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, has written a scathing column that marvels at how President Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand that asking a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents is wrong.

Writing in the Washington Post, Gerson explains why it’s particularly stunning that Trump made the election interference pitch to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the day after special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about Russia’s efforts to help Trump in the 2016 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump gloated about beating the charge that he conspired with a foreign government to win an election, during a call in which he proposed to conspire with a foreign government to win reelection,” Gerson writes. “The man is immune to ethical instruction.”

He then expresses amazement that the president believed releasing a transcript in which he pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden would somehow exonerate him.

“Trump thought that releasing the readout of the call would somehow be exculpatory,” Gerson writes. “He has spent so many years in the trash heap of corruption that he can no longer recognize the stench.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are three ways Trump will be damaged by impeachment — even if Senate Republicans let him off

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

The most obvious obstacle to impeaching President Donald Trump is that even if he is impeached, 20 Republicans would have to vote to convict him in the Senate trial. Even Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — who were facing a party that held the Senate majority — were able to muster enough votes for acquittal. So removing Trump after impeachment looks near impossible.

"Impeachment was meant to be a political remedy for political offenses," wrote Ezra Klein for Vox. "But over time, it has mutated into something quite different: a partisan remedy for political offenses. And partisan remedies are subject to partisan considerations. If Trump falls before an impeachment trial, the Republican Party will be left in wreckage. The GOP’s leaders can’t permit the destruction of their own party. They will protect Trump at all costs."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Intelligence Committee members told to cut recess short to work on impeachment: report

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

On Friday, CNN reported that members of the House Intelligence Committee are being told to expect to return to Washington, D.C. in the middle of the scheduled recess.

This comes as Democratic leadership moves to expedite the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump for his conversation about former Vice President Joe Biden with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and his subsequent attempts to lock down his conversations in a system reserved for highly classified intelligence information.

Breaking: House Intel members told to be prepared to return during recess as Democrats try to wrap up the impeachment inquiry this fall - @mkraju reporting

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The dam starts to crack: Kentucky GOP lawmaker wants investigation of White House’s server shenanigans

Published

59 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been relying on wall-to-wall support from congressional Republicans to stave off an impeachment inquiry, but there are signs that support is starting to crack.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has now told CNN's Jim Sciutto that he believes Congress ought to investigate the White House's use of a codeword-protected server to store President Donald Trump's phone records.

New: GOP Rep @KYComer tells me he believes WH use of a codeword-protected server for presidential phone records should be investigated by Congress.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image