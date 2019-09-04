Uber boss melted down when confronted over his viral tirade against driver: Author

A new book revealed new details about the tantrum thrown by Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick as he realized his time with the ride-sharing service had come to an end.

The tech executive had been caught in a viral video berating a driver back in 2017, and the company’s executives were reeling from survey results that showed customers liked Uber but despised the suddenly infamous Kalanick, according to an excerpt from Mike Isaac’s “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” published by Vanity Fair.

Four of the company’s top executives watched grainy dashcam video of Kalanick’s meltdown, and he melted down again after Rachel Whetstone, Uber’s head of public relations at the time, suggested he use the company’s in-house communications team instead of hiring an outside firm.

“You two aren’t strategic or creative enough to help us get out of this situation,” Kalanick said, according to Isaac.

The others were silent following the outburst, until Whetstone and another executive, Jill Hazelbaker, stood up, gathered their belongings and walked out of the room.

Hazelbaker, now the company’s senior VP of marketing, communications and public policy, said Kalanick’s tantrum continued over pizza and beer at her San Francisco townhouse.

“I’m a terrible person,” he said, writhing around on the floor. “I’m a terrible person. I’m a terrible person.”

The communications team eventually sent out a statement and apology from Kalanick to stem the damage from his tirade against the driver, and he resigned from the company four months later.