Uber trims more staff as it seeks a route to profit
Uber on Tuesday said it was laying off about eight percent of its product and engineering teams as the smartphone-summoned ride service tries to map a route to profitability.
The San Francisco-based company is cutting about 265 people from its engineering group and another 170 or so jobs from its product team, a spokesman told AFP.
While a fast-growing startup, ranks of Uber employees swelled to more than 27,000 employees around the world and the time had come to shift gears and cut ranks for efficiency, according to the company.
“We’re making some changes to get us back on track, which include reducing the size of some teams to ensure we are staffed appropriately against our top priorities,” the Uber spokesman said.
“Our hope with these changes is to reset and improve how we work day to day —- ruthlessly prioritizing, and always holding ourselves accountable to a high bar of performance and agility.”
Uber planned to continue to hire top technical talent, but with a focus on “lean, exceptionally high-performing teams,” the spokesman added.
In July, Uber cut 400 jobs from its marketing team of more than 1,200 workers to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi a month earlier had tightened his grip on the wheel at the ride-hailing firm following a bumpy stock market debut.
After debuting in May at $45 for the initial public offering — translating to a market value of $82 billion — Uber shares went into reverse.
Uber shares gained a little ground on Tuesday, up nearly 4 percent to $33.51 at the close of the formal trading day on Wall Street.
Uber shares tumbled last month after the leading ride-share company reported its loss eclipsed market expectations in the second quarter of this year.
The company said revenue grew 14 percent to $3.2 billion, but it lost $5.2 billion as compared to losing $848 million in the same period last year.
Stock related compensation expenses took a huge bite out of its revenue, the company said.
While the firm has lost billions since offering its first rides in 2011 in its home city of San Francisco, it envisions becoming the “Amazon of transportation” in a future where people share instead of owning vehicles.
The company has moved into electric bikes, trucking, and scooters, as well as meal deliveries, and has a long-term project on flying taxis.
Robert Mugabe a ‘broken soul’ in final years after Zimbabwe ouster
Once feared for the all-encompassing power he wielded in Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe died a "broken soul," bereft at his downfall, his allies and relatives say.
Mugabe died in Singapore on Friday at the age of 95, nearly two months before the anniversary of the coup that forced him from power.
He had ruled the southern African country uninterrupted for 37 years and seven months.
During these long decades, Mugabe was Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe was Mugabe.
But in his twilight years, he became vulnerable and helpless, according to relatives, allies and analysts.
Trump rages against ‘phony suppression poll’ showing him behind Democratic challengers
President Donald Trump reacted to a new poll showing him trailing potential Democratic challengers with a new round of attacks on the media.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Trump losing to five Democratic candidates -- Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg -- and the president complained bitterly on Twitter.
"In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election," Trump tweeted.
2020 Election
The myths of the ‘genius’ behind Trump’s reelection campaign
On the evening of May 30, Brad Parscale, the campaign manager of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., gave a speech to a gathering of the faithful. Parscale is a striking figure: 6-foot-8, with a trademark Viking beard and a penchant for bombast. He was a phenom of the 2016 election, rising, in a matter of months, from an anonymous web designer in San Antonio to the Trump campaign’s reputed digital savior. Parscale has become a frequent warmup act at Trump rallies and a prized attraction in GOP fundraising circles.