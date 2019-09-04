‘Undermining military readiness’: Utah’s GOP senators slam Trump for blowing defense funds on his wall

On Wednesday, Huffington Post correspondent Igor Bobic reported that both of Utah’s Republican senators, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, have spoken out against President Donald Trump’s newly-released plan to divert funding from military projects to construct his border wall — a plan that would strip their own state of $54 million:
Trump carried Utah easily in 2016, as has every Republican presidential candidate since 1968. However, Trump’s approval rating in the state has sharply declined.
Republicans have been caught in an awkward position by the details of the president’s emergency declaration. According to Bobic, GOP senators facing re-election will see tens of millions in military funding diverted from their states for border construction, including Sens. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and John Cornyn (R-TX).
Some of these senators, like McSally, explicitly assured constituents that their states would be unaffected.
