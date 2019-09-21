University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to provide free tuition for students with household incomes under $75,000
The tuition assistance program is expected to cover tuition and fees for about half of UTRGV students in the 2020-2021 academic year.
Beginning in the next academic year, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will provide free tuition and cover mandatory fees for qualifying students with household incomes under $75,000, the university announced Monday.
The UTRGV Tuition Advantage program is expected to alleviate tuition costs for more than half of the university’s 21,459 undergraduate students, UTRGV President Guy Bailey said in the release. Funding will be available to incoming, returning and transfer in-state undergraduate students.
The university already has a similar program with an income cap of $55,000; the new program will increase that threshold. Among the requirements for the new program is a minimum ACT score of 19 or SAT score of 1010 for freshmen, or a minimum 2.5 GPA for returning and transfer students, according to the program page.
The news follows an announcement from the University of Texas at Austin in July about a free tuition program there. The Austin school will cover tuition and fees for students with families earning up to $65,000 a year. That program also starts in 2020. Money for the program comes from a $160 million endowment from an oil fund.
While UTRGV has used oil funding for other parts of the university budget, money for the tuition assistance program comes from what are known as tuition set-asides. A Texas law requires all public universities to “set aside” a portion of tuition to provide need-based financial aid, said Patrick Gonzales, a UTRGV spokesman.
“As national conversation continues about rising tuition prices and student debt, we decided to reevaluate how to use our funds better,” Gonzales said.
Disclosure: The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the University of Texas at Austin have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Saudi Arabia reveals extent of damage to attacked oil plants
Saudi Arabia on Friday revealed extensive damage to key oil facilities following weekend aerial strikes that were blamed on Iran, but vowed to quickly restore full production even as regional tensions soar.
Yemen's Tehran-linked Huthi rebels, who on Friday announced a sudden halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia, claimed the strikes on state giant Aramco's facilities in Khurais and the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq.
But Washington has pointed the finger at Tehran, condemning an "act of war" which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and on Friday prompted US President Donald Trump to sketch out the latest in a series of economic sanctions against Iran.
Alternet 2020
Nancy Pelosi faces serious challenges — but she’s failed miserably in two key ways
As I wrote earlier this week, with its muddled messaging on impeachment, the House Democratic leadership may have figured out a way of both demoralizing the Democratic base and firing up Trump's supporters. It's a mess.
But fairness requires us to acknowledge an important fact: Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn't have the votes to launch an official impeachment process. And it's not close. At present, The Washington Post's tally finds 137 members of the House in favor of launching an impeachment inquiry, with 92 opposed and 6 others not taking a position. Leadership can twist arms on a close vote, but when you're close to 100 votes shy of a majority, it's impossible to whip a measure across the finish line--especially one of such consequence.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s anti-worker labor nominee is more like the ‘Secretary of Corporate Interests’
Progressive groups and Democratic lawmakers expressed serious concerns Thursday about corporate attorney Eugene Scalia — President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Labor Department — as the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee met to consider his nomination.
"Instead of nominating a Secretary of Labor, President Trump has nominated a Secretary of Corporate Interests," declared Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the committee's ranking member. "If there's one consistent pattern in Mr. Scalia's long career, it's hostility to the very workers he would be charged with protecting, and the very laws he would be charged with enforcing if he were confirmed."