US Justice Department sues Snowden over new book
The US Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Edward Snowden seeking to prevent the former CIA employee and National Security Agency contractor from profiting from his new book.
The civil lawsuit against Snowden, who is living in Russia after leaking information about the US government’s mass surveillance program, accuses him of violating non-disclosure agreements he signed with the CIA and NSA.
The lawsuit says Snowden published his book, “Permanent Record,” which went on sale on Tuesday, without submitting it to the agencies first for pre-publication review.
In a statement, the Justice Department said it was not trying to block publication but is seeking to recover any book proceeds earned by Snowden, who is facing espionage charges.
The publisher of the book, Macmillan Publishers, was also named in the lawsuit “to ensure that no funds are transferred to Snowden,” the Justice Department said.
“Edward Snowden has violated an obligation he undertook to the United States when he signed agreements as part of his employment by the CIA and as an NSA contractor,” assistant attorney general Jody Hunt said.
“The United States’ ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees’ and contractors’ compliance with their non-disclosure agreements,” Hunt said.
“We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations.”
G. Zachary Terwilliger, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where the lawsuit was filed, said the suit was intended to “ensure that Edward Snowden receives no monetary benefits from breaching the trust placed in him.”
“Intelligence information should protect our nation, not provide personal profit,” Terwilliger said.
Snowden, who could go prison for decades if convicted, said in an interview broadcast on Monday with “CBS This Morning” that he would like to return home — if he can get a fair trial.
Snowden has been living in Russia since leaking thousands of classified documents to the press in 2013 which revealed the scope of US government surveillance after 9/11.
Praised as a whistleblower and a privacy advocate by his defenders, the United States accuses Snowden of endangering national security and filed charges against him under the Espionage Act.
‘I’ve heard enough’: Representative refuses to ask Lewandowski questions because it’s giving him ‘a platform’
In a brief moment of the Corey Lewandowski hearing Tuesday, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) refused to allow the top Trump advisor any more time to promote himself or his political campaign.
She probed whether President Donald Trump had ever promised to pardon Lewandowski, which he refused to answer.
"The president did indicate that he’s going to support your Senate campaign. Didn’t he?" Scanlon asked. But Lewandowski said he wasn't sure.
"Okay. Well, I just want to know for the record when Mr. Lewandowski asked for the committee to give him a little break an hour and a half, two hours ago, he took the time during that recess to launch his Senate campaign website with a tweet," she continued. "And I think that fact says an awful lot about the witness’ motivation to appear here today and I’ve heard enough. I yield back."
Putin aims a weaponized barb at Trump over Saudi attack – and hits the mark
Russian President Vladimir Putin joked this week about selling defense systems to Riyadh following weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The gag was aimed at US President Donald Trump and it hit the mark with the precision of a guided weapon.
It was a masterful piece of trolling by the czar of trolls – a snide, disparaging jibe with an element of truth twisted into absurdity for maximum effect and laughs. At a joint press conference with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Ankara on Monday, Putin cast his bait into the volatile Persian Gulf region just days after devastating attacks on Saudi oil facilities exposed the limits of the Gulf kingdom’s expensive defense systems.
Black carbon from air pollution found in placentas: study
Black carbon particles typically emitted by vehicle exhaust and coal-fired power plants have been detected on the foetus-facing side of placentas, researchers said Tuesday.
The concentration of particles was highest in the placentas of women most exposed to airborn pollutants in their daily life, according to a study in Nature Communications.
"Our study provides compelling evidence for the presence of black carbon particles originating from air pollution in human placenta," the authors said.
The findings, they added, offer a "plausible explanation for the detrimental health effects of pollution from early life onwards."