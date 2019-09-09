US spy pulled out of Russia had ‘direct access to Vladimir Putin’ — and now lives in Virginia: reports
On Monday evening, CNN’s Jim Sciutto — who previously broke the story that the CIA had to exfiltrate a U.S. spy in Russia due to a risk that President Donald Trump would compromise the intelligence — revealed a startling new piece of information: the spy in question was directly in the confidence of Russian President Vladimir Putin:
2/Asset had risen to the highest levels of Russia’s national security infrastructure. US offered extraction months earlier during Obama administration, but asset refused. Asset’s information was crucial to IC assessment that Putin had directed election interference to favor Trump
Separate reporting from NBC News suggests that the former CIA spy is currently living somewhere on the Virginia side of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.