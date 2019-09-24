USA mystified by ’15 Donald Trumps’ jibe at Rugby World Cup
USA coach Gary Gold said he was mystified by a comment from England’s Eddie Jones that the Eagles would play like “15 Donald Trumps” when they meet at the Rugby World Cup.
“I’ve absolutely no idea what he means by that,” Gold said, ahead of Thursday’s game in Kobe.
“We’re just a team that’s really got to focus on our own processes at the moment. We’ve got to worry about what we do when we get onto the rugby field.
“At this stage, with all due respect, we’re not a good enough rugby team to be making comments or answers to questions like that. I don’t know what it means.”
Jones made the comment when he was describing how the USA are “going to come out all guns blazing” for the Pool C clash, their opening game of the tournament.
“It’s going to be like 15 Donald Trumps out there, so we’ll have to be on our job, because we know they’re going to give it everything they’ve got,” said the Australian coach.
It wasn’t the only tongue-in-cheek comment from Jones, who also described Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido as “closer to Russia than you probably want to be”.
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Trump slammed for trolling Greta Thunberg climate speech
US President Donald Trump stirred up fresh outrage on social media Monday with a tweet mocking an impassioned speech made by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg at the UN climate summit in New York.
Her voice shaking with emotion in an address that was the defining moment of the summit, Thunberg accused world leaders of betraying her generation by failing to act on rising emissions, repeating the words "how dare you" four times.
"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I'm one of the lucky ones," she said. "People are suffering. People are dying."
Japan refers US military pilot to prosecutors over Osprey crash
Japanese authorities on Tuesday referred the case of a US military pilot to prosecutors over the 2016 crash of an Osprey aircraft that fuelled sentiment against a US base on Okinawa island.
The crash did not kill anyone and only caused injuries to two of the five crew members aboard the US Marine MV-22 Osprey.
The Pentagon described the December 2016 crash as a "mishap", which saw the plane end up in shallow water off Okinawa.
But Japanese coast guard officials on Tuesday referred the case to prosecutors on suspicion that the pilot had been flying too fast, causing the crash, a coast guard spokesman said.
Pulitzer Prize-winner reveals why the White House thinks Trump’s Ukraine scandal ‘can be spun as positive’
Despite the growing movement for impeachment, advisors to President Donald Trump believe the bombshell reports about soliciting foreign election interference from Ukraine can be "spun as a positive" for the president's 2020 re-election campaign.
Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, was interviewed about the thinking of Trump's advisors by MSNBC's Steve Kornacki on Monday.
"This is a White House, a Trump White House, that is used to being under siege. There was of course the two-and-a-half-year saga with the Mueller investigation culminating in the Mueller report, Mueller’s testimony recently. There have been a million other controversies, flare-ups, moments when the White House was forced to defend a comment from the president, allegation against the president, these sorts of things," Kornacki noted.