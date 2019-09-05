Victory over ‘civil liberties train wreck’ as federal judge rules US terror watchlist unconstitutional
After years of abuse and secrecy, court’s decision seen by rights advocates as very welcome but “long overdue”
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the government’s terror watchlist violates the civil rights of Americans placed on it, opening the door for a major piece of legislation from the global war on terror being overturned.
“This is a really important ruling, long overdue,” said Jameel Jaffer, director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. “The watchlist is overbroad, opaque, and arbitrary—a civil liberties train wreck.”
The ruling (pdf) stemmed from a lawsuit brought by 19 Americans on the list represented by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
“Today’s opinion is a victory for the more than one hundred American Muslims we represent and for the thousands of American Muslims who are currently stigmatized by the watchlist,” CAIR national litigation director Lena Masri said in a statment.
The New York Times broke the story Wednesday evening:
Being on the watchlist can restrict people from traveling or entering the country, subject them to greater scrutiny at airports and by the police, and deny them government benefits and contracts. In a 32-page opinion, Judge Anthony J. Trenga of United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia said the standard for inclusion in the database was too vague.
“The court concludes that the risk of erroneous deprivation of plaintiffs’ travel-related and reputational liberty interests is high, and the currently existing procedural safeguards are not sufficient to address that risk,” Judge Trenga wrote.
“About time somebody did something about this,” tweeted journalist Dan Froomkin.
The watchlist is part of a system of abuses and unlawful overreach that rose out of the so-called “War on Terror,” The Intercept‘s Glenn Greenwald said on Twitter.
Many of the early domestic liberty assaults from the War on Terror – including the Terror Watch List & No-Fly list (aimed, needless to say, overwhelmingly at US Muslims) – were constitutional atrocities from the start. Good to see courts finally acting: https://t.co/b2JnPK7ymr
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2019
The ruling was welcomed by the ACLU’s National Security Project director Hina Shamsi.
“This important decision is exactly right,” said Shamsi. “The government watchlist stigmatizes people as terrorism suspects based on a vague and error-prone standard and secret evidence, and causes real harms. It violates due process.”
Shamsi added that the next steps must address how to repair the damage done by years of the watchlist.
“There must be a fair and meaningful process for people to challenge wrongful placement on the watchlist and clear their names,” Shamsi said.
The fight will go on, CAIR senior litigation attorney Gadeir Abbas said in a statment.
“Every step of this case revealed new layers of government secrets, including that the government shares the watchlist with private companies and more than sixty foreign countries,” said Abbas. “CAIR will continue its fight until the full scope of the government’s shadowy watchlist activities is disclosed to the American public.”
‘Psychotic’ Trump’s ego is ‘so frail’ and he’s so far ‘in over his head’ on #SharpieGate: Conservative
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said that President Donald Trump is so clearly in over his head on Hurricane Dorian that he's flailing about a mistake he made in a tweet over the weekend.
The president incorrectly tweeted that the hurricane was headed toward Alabama, which was an outdated projection from days prior. Trump has since tripled down on the fact that the forecast did say the storm was going to hit Alabama at one point last week, four days prior to his tweet. Trump also said that he was getting hourly updates on the storm over the weekend.
"It’s because he is so frail of ego these days and so over his head that he cannot tolerate even minimal criticism," said Rubin. "Even when it’s so blatant, so irreversible, he can’t stand to be in the wrong. And so he goes to these elaborate hoops to make it seem he was right all along. Of course, had he done nothing this would have passed days ago. But he keeps going back to it in this rather psychotic fashion, frankly, trying to convince us that white is black, black is white, up is down, down is up."
Victory over ‘civil liberties train wreck’ as federal judge rules US terror watchlist unconstitutional
After years of abuse and secrecy, court's decision seen by rights advocates as very welcome but "long overdue"
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the government's terror watchlist violates the civil rights of Americans placed on it, opening the door for a major piece of legislation from the global war on terror being overturned.
"This is a really important ruling, long overdue," said Jameel Jaffer, director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. "The watchlist is overbroad, opaque, and arbitrary—a civil liberties train wreck."
Fox News legal analyst predicts Republicans ‘will weep’ for allowing Trump to act like ‘a prince’
Fox News chief legal analyst Andrew Napolitano took aim at Congressional Republicans during his show Napolitano’s Chambers this Wednesday, accusing them of allowing President Trump to repeatedly violate the Constitution, paving the way for "tyranny" to rise.
Napolitano cited Trump's redirection of funds intended for the military towards the construction of 175 miles of new barriers on the nearly 2,000-mile wall along the US-Mexico border.
“After Congress expressly declined to give him that money, Trump signed into law – rather than vetoed – the legislation that denied him the funds he sought and then spent the money anyway,” Napolitano said.