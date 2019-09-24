WATCH: Cop breaks up street fight by elbowing black woman in the face
Two Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers have been placed on paid leave after they intervened in a street fight between two woman in downtown Des Moines. A video of the incident shows one of the officers twice elbowing one of the women, who is black, in the face while the other woman, who is white, was restrained without any physical violence.
As the Des Moines Register points out, witnesses to the fight viewed the officers’ actions as racist.
The black woman, 27-year-old Latisha Johnson, was charged with disorderly conduct, consumption and intoxication and interference with official acts.
According to court records, the officer who arrested Johnson was officer Travis Graves, who pepper-sprayed Johnson when she refused to let go of the other woman’s hair. There is no mention of Graves throwing an elbow at Johnson in the criminal complaint. The other woman, identified as Kathryn Kesler, was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Both woman have been released.
Watch video of the incident below, via the Atlanta Black Star:
‘Every Senate Republican’: Chuck Schumer led unanimous vote to demand whistleblower report
Senate Republicans on Tuesday were united in demanding President Donald Trump's administration turn over the whistleblower report as required by law.
"The Senate has *unanimously* agreed to Schumer's resolution calling for the whistleblower complaint to be turned over the intelligence committees immediately," Bloomberg's Steven Dennis reported Tuesday.
"That's every Senate Republican plus every Democrat now via unanimous consent agreeing to call on the Trump administration to cough up the whistleblower complaint, not just the phone call transcript," he noted.
"This is rare, folks," Dennis noted.
WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi announces support for impeachment inquiry into Trump
Trump already fundraising off impeachment before Pelosi even announces
The Trump re-election campaign is already sending out fundraising email blasts to supporters asking for their "support" in an as-yet unannounced formal impeachment inquiry.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce the formal impeachment inquiry in remarks she will deliver at 5 PM ET.
"President Trump is launching the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force," a Trump campaign fundraising email posted by The Center for Public Integrity federal politics editor and senior reporter reads: