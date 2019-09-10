WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. makes a #MeToo ‘joke’ at his father’s NC rally

His father has been credibly accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct, including rape. But to Donald Trump, Jr. it’s all just a punch line in service to his family’s retention of power, his father’s re-election, and his own potential 2024 run for the White House.

Monday night in Fayetteville, North Carolina a litany of top Trump supporters – Sen. Thom Tillis, Diamond and Silk, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Donald Trump, Jr. – “opened” for the President of the United States.

In the handoff between the former Fox News anchor and her boyfriend, Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s son gave Guilfoyle a kiss – then made a #MeToo “joke” – and a sexual one at that.

“I will not be getting #MeToo’d this evening, alright?” Trump Jr. “joked” to the crowd, as The Washington Post reported.

Trump Jr. nonsensically claimed the media might sue him, so he wanted everyone to see that she had consented.

And then, he said this: “Kimberly may #MeToo me later but that’s a different story.”

Watch (begins at the 3:42:55 mark):

The Post notes that “Pollsters and political strategists believe that’s a big mistake.”

It wasn’t his first time making a #MeToo “joke.” Here’s Trump Jr. back in March, with Jerry and Becki Falwell:

At CPAC, Don Jr makes a "me too" joke while discussing guns and transgender people pic.twitter.com/ubdGv4ynPv — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) March 1, 2019