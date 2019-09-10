WATCH: Mnuchin blows up after CNN’s Jim Acosta asks if Trump’s national security team is a mess

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday lashed out at a CNN reporter for asking if President Donald Trump’s national security team was in disarray after the departure of national security advisor John Bolton.

Mnuchin held a press briefing along with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shortly after Trump announced that Bolton had been fired.

“Is the national security team a mess?” CNN’s Jim Acosta asked.

“Absolutely not. That’s the most ridiculous question I’ve ever heard of,” Mnuchin snapped.

Acosta then pointed out that Trump had had three national security advisors in three years.

“Let me just say, the national security team, which is what you asked, consists of the national security advisor, the secretary of of defense, the secretary of state, myself, the chief of staff, and many others,” Mnuchin added.

Trump claimed that he asked for his national security adviser’s resignation, but Bolton has pushed back on the president. In text messages to reporters, Bolton said he had decided to resign on his own accord.

Watch video below: