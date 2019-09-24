WATCH: Utah restaurateur blasts smoker with a fire extinguisher
A Salt Lake City restaurant co-owner who was caught on video spraying a smoker in the face with a fire extinguisher now says he’s sorry and that he’s leaving behind the restaurants he helped open, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
In the video which has since been viewed over 60,000 times on Facebook, Alex Jamison, 32, asks a man puffing on a cigarette near his restaurant to put it out. When the man refused, Jamison blasted him in the face with the extinguisher, prompting the man to tell witnesses to call the police.
In a Facebook post published this Monday, Jamison outed himself as being the aggressor in the video and announced that he’s leaving the restaurants he co-owned.
“Was my behavior on Friday the right way to handle the situation? Of course not Am I sorry? Absolutely. Did I mean to cause that man harm or pain? Definitely not. Does he deserve compassion? I’d love to give it to him. But I’m done groveling,” he wrote, adding that he can be wrong and “still defend myself.”
“Never have I received the smug refusal that I got on Friday,” Jamison wrote, referring to the man’s refusal to put out his cigarette. “Never have I had someone continue to blow smoke in my face, to give excuses as to why they’ve got the right to smoke on private property that isn’t theirs. With friends hanging out, not working, also smoking.”
He went on to say that he did what he did because he was “defending my lungs. My customers’ lungs. My neighbors’ customers. The dry grasses right next to him. The building. The street from litter.”
Police are still investigating whether or not Jamison’s actions amount to misdemeanor assault. But according to Utah criminal defense attorney Clayton Simms, Jamison’s possible defense is that he was trying to stop a crime, namely the smoker’s alleged violation of Utah’s indoor clean air laws.
Watch the original video of the incident below:
Keep an eye out for this guy at the Gallivan Center. Need to get his info. Assaulted me and ran from the scene before the cops showed up. Anyone know any attorneys that can help? Never thought this would happen.
Publicado por Jon Bird en Viernes, 20 de septiembre de 2019
